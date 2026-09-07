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The great ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ lie? What real Mirzapur’s crime data is hiding

The crime data from Mirzapur tells a very different story from the violence shown in the newly released film ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’. In 2024, the district recorded 20 murder cases, 15 rape cases and 28 kidnappings.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 07:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
The great ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ lie? What real Mirzapur’s crime data is hiding
Image Credit: The film's official poster. (Instagram)

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