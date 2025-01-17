The Growth Projection For The Indian Real Estate In 2025: Shravan Gupta Explains

Mumbai: 2024 proved to be the incredible year for the real estate making Indian real estate reach its pinnacle. A similar trend has been predicted for 2025, propelling real estate forward. The Indian real estate market is growing upwards towards new growth trajectory. Experts like Shravan Gupta, MGF Group think this will make buying a property more affordable. The biggest change is the way financial transactions are done and its impact on the sector.

The Government is supporting the real estate through several financial changes. And most of these changes will have a positive impact on the real estate segment. Several factors like affluent buyers, NRI investment have propelled the demand and its sales.

There are some essential factors responsible for the elevated growth projection. And these will grow more in 2025.

Favourable intergovernmental policies.

The government aims to make the Indian real estate more relevant. There are certain policies that hold the potential to propel real estate in the positive direction. Some measures like rate cuts will draw more buyers in the market along with schemes like PM Awas yojana. This will fulfil the dream of living in your own home. Shravan Gupta, MGF Group feels the rate cut will make buying a property more affordable.

PM Awas yojana intends to broaden the horizon in 2025. And cover more Indians under this scheme. In its second phase, it aims to cover more people and offer more assistance. This has the potential to change the face of real estate.

The growing Micro market segment.

The area around the metropolitan areas and its surroundings have become popular again. Market experts say the investment in these areas has been escalated by 60%. And this holds true for all major Indian cities. There has been subtle appreciation in areas like Noida, Gurgaon and Navi Mumbai. The factors making this relevant are: Favourable economic conditions, housing policies and path breaking policy interventions. This trend will grow more in 2025.

People are willing to invest in homes here due to improved infrastructures. The ease of public transports, close proximity to Business districts and enhanced connectivity with prime area have drawn more investments. This has widened the horizon for builders like Shravan Gupta, MGF Group to build their luxury projects.

The growing urbanisation, financial changes and enhanced builder confidence will make 2025 the year of the real estate again. Developers and investors are poised to benefit from this ever-changing landscape.

Disclaimer- (This article is part of India DotCom Pvt Ltd’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication program. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)