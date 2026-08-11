/The history behind the 21-gun salute: Why India honors August 15 and January 26 with 21 shots?

Every year, as the National Flag rises over the Red Fort on Independence Day and the tricolour is unfurled at Kartavya Path on Republic Day, the sound of artillery fire adds a powerful military dimension to the national ceremonies.
The 21-gun salute is one of the most recognisable ceremonial traditions associated with India’s two biggest national occasions. The booming shots are not simply a display of military firepower. They represent honour, sovereignty and respect for the nation and its constitutional institutions.
But why exactly 21 shots? Where did the tradition come from? Why is the ceremony associated with both August 15 and January 26?
The answers go back centuries, to an era when naval guns were not only weapons of war but also a means of demonstrating peaceful intentions.
The tradition of gun salutes dates back several centuries. One of the earliest explanations is linked to naval warfare in Europe, when warships entering a friendly port would fire their guns towards the sea to demonstrate that they were not approaching with hostile intentions.
The idea was simple: by firing their guns, ships could show that their weapons had been discharged and that they were temporarily unable to attack.
The practice gradually developed into a formal military courtesy. According to the US Naval History and Heritage Command, seven guns became associated with the naval salute, while shore batteries could fire three rounds for every shot fired from a ship. This was partly because gunpowder could be stored more easily and in greater quantities on land.
What began as a practical demonstration of peaceful intent gradually became a formal expression of respect.
The 21-gun salute came to be associated with sovereigns, heads of state and national occasions. Different countries developed their own ceremonial rules, but the number 21 remained widely recognised as the standard national salute.
India inherited many ceremonial military practices from the British period. Under colonial rule, gun salutes were also used as part of a complicated hierarchy of honours for British officials and princely states.
After Independence, however, the meaning of the salute changed.
Independent India retained the ceremonial practice but placed it within the framework of a sovereign republic. It was no longer a symbol of the colonial ranking system. Instead, the gun salute became part of ceremonies representing the Indian state and its constitutional authority.
Independence Day marks the moment India became independent from British rule on August 15, 1947.
The central ceremony takes place at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister addresses the nation after the ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag.
Red Fort ceremony includes the ceremonial National Flag ceremony, the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute, followed by the Prime Minister’s address.
The 21-gun salute is therefore part of the military honours accompanying one of India’s most important national ceremonies.
The sound of the guns has a deeper symbolic meaning too. It is a formal military expression of respect for the nation and the National Flag as the country commemorates its independence and sovereignty.
The 21-gun salute is accorded on both Independence Day and Republic Day. The reason is that both ceremonies represent the sovereignty of India, but from different historical perspectives.
Independence Day celebrates the birth of independent India, while the Republic Day celebrates the coming into force of the Constitution and India’s transformation into a republic.
The 21-gun salute provides a common ceremonial expression of national honour at both events.
On Republic Day, the salute accompanies the National Flag unfurled by the President of India and the National Anthem at Kartavya Path. Government releases have consistently described the 21-gun salute as part of this sequence.
This is another interesting detail. The phrase ‘21-gun salute’ does not necessarily mean that 21 separate artillery pieces are lined up and fired once each.
In India’s ceremonial practice, the 21 rounds can be fired using a smaller number of field guns, with the guns firing more than once.
The important figure is the 21 rounds, not necessarily 21 separate guns.
The exact ceremonial arrangements can vary over time. Official government releases have identified different ceremonial field batteries on different Independence Day and Republic Day occasions.
Seven to eight artillery guns fire 3 rounds each in round-robin formation for 52 seconds, parallel to the national anthem.
The 21-gun salute has a long history, but the artillery used for the ceremony has also evolved. For decades, ceremonial salutes were associated with older 25-pounder guns, which dated back to the Second World War era.
A significant change came in 2023, when indigenously manufactured 105mm Indian Field Guns were used for the 21-gun salute at the Republic Day celebrations.
This marked an important symbolic shift: a ceremony inherited through military tradition was now being carried out using an Indian-developed artillery system.
The change was widely noted at the time, and official government releases in subsequent years have continued to identify indigenous 105mm field guns as the weapons used for the ceremonial salute.
The significance goes beyond the guns themselves. The ceremony combines an old military tradition with India’s growing emphasis on domestic defence production.
The salute is carefully coordinated with the ceremonial proceedings.
On Republic Day, for instance, the official sequence includes the unfurling of the National Flag, the National Anthem and the 21-gun salute.
The guns fire blank ceremonial rounds, rather than live explosive ammunition aimed at a target. Their purpose is ceremonial: the sound and smoke provide the traditional military salute.
This precision is important because the salute is not an improvised display of cannon fire. It is part of a formal military protocol involving the ceremonial battery, the National Flag and the National Anthem.
The salute is closely associated with the National Flag during India’s major state ceremonies. The flag represents the nation. The National Anthem represents the collective identity of the country.
The gun salute represents military honour and ceremonial respect.
Together, they form one of the most recognisable sequences in India’s national celebrations.
The 21-gun salute has travelled a long way from the decks of old European warships.
What began as a way for a vessel to demonstrate that its weapons had been discharged gradually became a formal military courtesy and eventually an internationally recognised ceremonial honour.
In India, the tradition acquired a new meaning after Independence.
The guns no longer represent colonial authority or the hierarchy of princely states. They are part of the ceremonial language of a sovereign republic.
Every August 15, as the Prime Minister hoists the Tricolour at the Red Fort, and every January 26, as the President unfurls it at Kartavya Path, those 21 rounds connect India’s present with a centuries-old military tradition.
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