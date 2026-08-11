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The history behind the 21-gun salute: Why India honors August 15 and January 26 with 21 shots?

The 21-gun salute is a formal military expression of respect for the nation and the National Flag as the country commemorates its independence. 

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 09:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 09:54 PM IST
The history behind the 21-gun salute: Why India honors August 15 and January 26 with 21 shots?
Image Credit: (IANS/Deepak Kumar)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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