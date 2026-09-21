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The ‘independent’ factor: How BJP snatched Ajmer and Pali mayorships from under Congress's nose

The Congress had more councillors than the BJP in Ajmer and Pali, but BJP candidates secured both mayoral posts. The BJP also won Udaipur and Alwar, while the Congress took Bikaner. Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will hold their mayoral elections on September 25.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
The ‘independent’ factor: How BJP snatched Ajmer and Pali mayorships from under Congress's nose
Image Credit: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma shows victory sign as he, along with party leaders and workers, celebrates the party’s performance in the urban local body elections. (Photo: Screen Grab/ANI video)

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The ‘independent’ factor: How BJP snatched Ajmer and Pali mayorships from under Congress's nose
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