/The jam-proof shield: Why GSAT-7C changes air combat game

The GSAT-7C, the Air Force's second dedicated satellite, will serve that force exclusively and will be devoted entirely to secure links for modern radios that can change their behaviour through software. Think of a smartphone compared with an old rotary telephone. A traditional radio has its frequencies and codes fixed in hardware. A software-driven one can rewrite itself on the move, hopping channels, changing encryption and adapting to the battlefield in real time. The forces use such sets, known in service as BNET tactical radios. Pairing them with a dedicated satellite gives the IAF a private and encrypted conversation that an adversary cannot easily jam or eavesdrop upon.