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The jam-proof shield: Why GSAT-7C changes air combat game

It will give the IAF a dedicated communication system for secure and long-range contact between aircraft, bases and command centres. With launch planned for 2027-28, the project advances India’s indigenous defence and space capabilities.

Written ByGirish Linganna
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
The jam-proof shield: Why GSAT-7C changes air combat game

About the Author

Girish Linganna

Girish Linganna

Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst.

 
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