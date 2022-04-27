New Delhi: After weeks of intense speculation and expectations that poll strategist Prashant Kishor will join India's 'grand old party', it was revealed that the talks between Kishor and Congress fell through, again.

On Tuesday, Kishor declined Congress's offer to join the party and took to social media to make the announcement. "I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Kishor said in the tweet.

TRS connection or difference of approach?

So what was the reason behind the outcome of the talk? Party insiders say the reason behind Kishor not joining the Congress is his company I-PAC's tie-up with the K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for assembly polls in Telangana which was viewed as 'conflict of interest' by the party leadership. Though the party did not say anything officially, sources say that Kishor was told specifically that he cannot be associated with any other party any longer after his joining the Congress, but he still went ahead with the TRS deal. A number of senior Congress leaders raised strong concerns over Kishor's agreement with the TRS for polls and during their meeting with Sonia Gandhi also pointed out his "conflict of interest" and "lack of commitment" towards the Congress, reported PTI. In Telangana, the TRS is in power, while the Congress is in opposition.

However, soon after Congress said that Kishor has declined its offer, he took to Twitter and said the party needs a collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems through reforms. According to some news reports, Kishor wanted sweeping changes which the Congress was wary of. Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Kishor declined the offer, adding the party appreciates his efforts and suggestions.

How several politicians reacted

Soon after the development, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met him and shared a picture with him saying "old friends are the best". "Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK. Old wine, Old gold and Old friends still the best!!!" Sidhu said on Twitter, sharing his picture with Kishor. In a cryptic tweet, Congress leader Milind Deora said, "You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows ~ Bob Dylan". Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha also hit out at the Congress leadership for "scuttling" changes in the grand old party. "A cabal of political entrepreneurs around Rahul Gandhi is responsible for scuttling change in the Congress. #PK," he said on Twitter.

Kishor had made a detailed presentation before top Congress leaders, which was discussed at length by senior leadership of the party, after which an offer was made to him. He was present during several rounds of deliberations over his plan for 2024 elections, after which Sonia Gandhi decided to constitute an Empowered Action Group to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the party for upcoming elections. Kishor has been engaged by Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal as well as Nitish Kumar's JD-U in Bihar for election management.

(With PTI inputs)

