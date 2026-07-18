What began as an ambitious idea between two former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists in 2018 has evolved into one of India's biggest private space achievements. Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, the founders of Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, have steered the company to India's first private orbital launch with the successful Vikram-1 mission.
Skyroot Aerospace was established to make satellite launches as routine and affordable as booking a commercial flight. Today, Chandana serves as the company's Chief Executive Officer, while Daka is its Chief Operating Officer. Together, they lead a workforce of more than 1,000 professionals engaged in rocket design, propulsion, avionics, and launch systems.
Chandana's journey into space technology began more than two decades ago when he secured admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur after clearing the IIT entrance examination on his first attempt. While many of his peers pursued careers in the technology sector, he chose to follow his passion for space exploration and joined ISRO directly through campus recruitment.
During his six-year stint at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Chandana worked on the development of the GSLV Mk III, India's heaviest launch vehicle. His contribution to the programme earned him an internal innovation award and provided him with hands-on experience in advanced rocket design and development.
Co-founder Bharath Daka also brought extensive experience from ISRO before launching Skyroot Aerospace. As a flight computer engineer, he designed and developed several avionics modules for Indian launch vehicles, building expertise that would later become central to the company's growth.
An alumnus of IIT Madras, Daka holds a master's degree in Microelectronics and VLSI Design, along with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. His strong background in avionics, semiconductor technologies, and Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) systems has been instrumental in developing Skyroot Aerospace's launch vehicles.
The success of Vikram-1 marks a significant milestone for India's private space sector, with Chandana and Daka demonstrating how experience gained in the country's public space programme can help drive innovation and expand India's presence in the global commercial launch market.
(With IANS inputs)
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