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  • /The men behind Vikram-1: How two Ex-ISRO engineers, Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka, built India's private space milestone

The men behind Vikram-1: How two Ex-ISRO engineers, Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka, built India's private space milestone

Skyroot Aerospace was established to make satellite launches as routine and affordable as booking a commercial flight. Today, Chandana serves as the company's Chief Executive Officer, while Daka is its Chief Operating Officer. Together, they lead a workforce of more than 1,000 professionals engaged in rocket design, propulsion, avionics, and launch systems.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
The men behind Vikram-1: How two Ex-ISRO engineers, Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka, built India's private space milestone
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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