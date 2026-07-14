Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /The number that has eluded every party since 1986 is now within BJP's reach in Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial Monsoon Session

The number that has eluded every party since 1986 is now within BJP's reach in Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial Monsoon Session

The immediate boost is expected to come from West Bengal, where by-elections for three Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled for July 24.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 01:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 02:00 AM IST
The number that has eluded every party since 1986 is now within BJP's reach in Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial Monsoon Session
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
The number that has eluded every party since 1986 is now within BJP's reach in Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial Monsoon Session
BJP Rajya Sabha Numbers8 min ago
2
Alexander Sorloth52 min ago
3
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)2 hrs ago
4
Reece James2 hrs ago
5
Nand Kishore Goenka2 hrs ago