The power of 84: Why reserved seats are the ultimate kingmakers in Bengal

In the dusty trails of Junglemahal and the tranquil villages of the Matua belt, a silent storm is brewing. While the entire world watches Kolkata, the real battle for the throne of Bengal is being fought across 84 key constituencies. These serve as the state's political 'thermometers', the 'kingmakers' and 'game changers' who hold the ultimate power to decide whose head the crown will adorn.

Three regions, one decisive vote bank

These 84 seats are mainly spread across the Junglemahal belt, North Bengal, and the Matua belt. The Junglemahal belt is largely ST-dominated and includes regions such as Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, and Jhargram. North Bengal has a mix of SC and ST populations, covering districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and the two Dinajpurs. The Matua belt falls mainly in South Bengal and is largely SC-dominated, covering districts like Nadia and North 24 Parganas, particularly areas bordering Bangladesh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why 84 seats hold the key to power

These seats are called kingmakers and game changers because, out of the total 294 seats in the West Bengal Assembly, any party that is able to sway voters in these regions can gain a decisive edge in forming the government. Their collective shift can single-handedly determine which party comes to power.

A swing factor in close contests

In 2021, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dominated general seats, the contest in reserved constituencies was much tighter (TMC 45 vs BJP 39), proving that these communities are not a monolithic vote bank and can shift the balance of power.

Both the TMC and the BJP recognise the importance of these 84 seats and have left no stone unturned to woo voters. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, all key leaders have actively campaigned in these areas. The BJP has focused on mobilising voters by targeting communities such as Matuas and Rajbanshis, while the TMC has emphasised welfare schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar and local development initiatives.

From left bastion to political battleground

These seats, once considered the impregnable fortress of the Left Front, have now emerged as the most unpredictable battlegrounds in Bengal's politics.

In 2006, the Left secured victory in 72 of these seats, thereby further consolidating its dominance. However, in 2011, amidst a wave of political change, Mamata Banerjee mounted a formidable challenge in these regions.

In 2016, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 50 SC seats and 16 ST seats. In the 2021 Assembly elections, these seats proved decisive; the BJP made significant inroads, winning 32 SC seats and 7 ST seats, while the TMC secured 36 SC seats.