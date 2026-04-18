The Prime Minister is calling: 4 times PM Modi's national addresses changed everything

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:30 pm on Saturday, and it seems likely that the PM will speak on the Women's Reservation Bill, which failed to pass in Parliament after the Opposition blocked it.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, following the conclusion of the Parliament session, leaders from all parties held a formal meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Prime Minister Modi also spearheaded a key meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi.

This came a day after the Constitution Amendment Bill, aimed at implementing reservation for women in legislatures from 2029 and increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha, was defeated in the Lower House.

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Notably, while 298 members voted in favour of the Bill, 230 voted against it. Out of the 528 members who participated in the voting, the Bill required 352 votes to secure passage.

Previous addresses to the nation and major announcements

Demonetisation: November, 2016

In November 2016, Prime Minister Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, stating that the move was aimed at tackling corruption and black money. He informed citizens that the existing notes would cease to be legal tender from midnight and would no longer be valid for transactions.

Abrogation of Article 370: August, 2019

In August 2019, speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir would benefit from this decision.

COVID-19 Pandemic: March 2020

In March 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, beginning at midnight, to curb the spread of the virus.

Operation Sindoor: May, 2025

In May 2025, addressing the nation after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi lauded the efforts of the armed forces and intelligence agencies. Referring to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, he noted that the incident had shocked the world.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also read- PM Modi to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM: Focus on women's reservation bill failure