The rare earth the world is chasing may soon be India’s – Brazilian president’s visit set to change the game

New Delhi: Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to arrive in India on a state visit that carries weight far beyond diplomatic ceremony. The visit is being viewed as a moment that could open new economic doors and secure long-term strategic needs for both nations. Conversations in policy circles suggest that the agenda reaches everyday life, national industry and future technology supply lines. The visit comes at a time when global trade routes are under pressure and supply chains are still unstable.

Officials familiar with the preparations indicate that discussions will span pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, aviation cooperation and wider industrial partnerships. The outreach shows a shared push by India and Brazil to deepen coordination across sectors that influence economic security. Both sides see space for expansion as global alignments evolve and emerging economies look toward each other for stability and growth.

Trade will be the centre of the engagement. Prime Minister Modi and President Lula have already expressed a goal of lifting bilateral trade to $20 billion within five years. Present volumes stand a little above $12 billion. Policymakers believe that expansion of the India-MERCOSUR preferential trade arrangement could unlock new export opportunities. Exporters on both sides are preparing for wider market access once tariff relaxations and sectoral openings take shape.

Healthcare cooperation forms another major pillar. Brazil runs one of the world’s largest public health systems. Demand for affordable medicines is high. India’s pharmaceutical manufacturing base places it in a strong position to supply large volumes of generic drugs. A health partnership agreement is expected to smooth regulatory pathways and expand the presence of Indian drugmakers in the Brazilian market.

Critical minerals is among the most closely watched outcomes. Brazil holds vast reserves of rare earth elements and lithium. These minerals sit at the heart of electronics, batteries, renewable energy systems and electric mobility.

India seeks long-term supply security to support clean energy expansion and domestic battery manufacturing. Any structured mineral partnership could strengthen technology production lines and reduce import vulnerability.

The defence and aerospace track may deliver industrial collaboration. Talks have advanced around cooperation between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Brazilian aircraft major Embraer. The proposal centres on manufacturing regional transport aircraft in India. Such a project would expand local aerospace capability and support domestic production goals while giving Brazil deeper access to a fast-growing aviation market.

Mobility and people-to-people links also feature in the visit. Brazil has announced a ten-year multiple-entry visa facility for Indian tourists. Business visa procedures are also expected to ease. Travel, tourism and professional exchanges may see a rise once the new rules come into force.

Taken together, the visit indicates movement on trade, technology, minerals, aviation, healthcare and mobility. Both governments view the engagement as an investment in long-term partnership. The outcomes may influence supply chains, industrial growth and strategic resource access in the years ahead.