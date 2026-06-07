The real test after NEET

The revealing of crevices in the institutions and their governance can lead to two kinds of responses. One seeks to identify weaknesses and fix them. The other seeks to convert public anxiety into political capital. The recent controversies surrounding National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2026), Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG 2026) and Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) post-examination services have generated both.

These have been difficult weeks for students and their families. In India, entrance examinations and board examinations carry immense significance. They shape educational opportunities, career prospects and, for many families, years of hope and sacrifice. When questions arise about the integrity of these examinations, concerns and frustration are expected.

Accountability Over Ambiguity

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The immediate priority must therefore be to restore confidence in the system. That requires transparency, accountability and meaningful reform.

While the operational breakdowns across the NEET, CUET and CBSE ecosystems are regrettable, the responsiveness of our state institutions offers necessary reassurance to an anxious student community. Rebuilding public confidence hinges entirely on absolute institutional transparency. Consider the timeline of the NEET-UG crisis: within twenty-four hours of confirming the security breach on May 11, the central administration annulled the assessment and transferred the entire inquiry to the Central Bureau of Investigation. This immediate intervention proved that the state was not seeking refuge behind bureaucratic obfuscation. Undisputably, the existing testing architecture requires more resilience, yet public trust is not broken if the state responds with sensitivity and transparency.

While annulling the examination caused distress to lakhs of candidates, yet it remained the only path to prevent the systemic disenfranchisement of meritorious students. An examination cannot command public trust if candidates believe that some participants benefited from unfair means. Allowing a compromised examination to stand would have undermined merit and rewarded those who sought to manipulate the system.

The episode also underlines the need to deal firmly with the paper leak networks that have exploited weaknesses in public examinations for years. These syndicates thrive on the hope that the consequences of their actions will be limited. That assumption must change. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 provides the legal framework to address such offences. What is now required is swift investigation and strict punishment for those found responsible.

Enhancing Structural Competence

Moreover, recent events should not lead us to confuse institutional gaps with institutional collapse. Some political voices have called for dismantling the National Testing Agency and returning to the pre-NEET era. Such proposals ignore why a common national entrance examination was introduced in the first place. Before NEET, students were often required to appear in multiple examinations conducted by different institutions under varying standards. The fragmented system imposed significant financial and logistical burdens on families and created opportunities for irregularities and corruption. The introduction of a unified examination framework sought to address these long-standing problems.

To argue that the NTA should be scrapped because of the present controversy is to overlook both its purpose and its record. Since its establishment in 2017, the agency has conducted some of the country's largest examinations, including NEET, JEE Main, UGC-NET and CUET. One serious lapse cannot erase years of successful examination administration involving millions of candidates.

What is required is not the dismantling of the institution but its strengthening. The Ministry of Education has already initiated targeted interventions by embedding artificial intelligence controls, implementing rigorous audit protocols, upgrading executive cadres and improving student interfaces.

Among the most important proposals is the transition of NEET-UG to a computer-based format. The traditional pen-and-paper methodology relies on a sprawling network of thousands of physical venues across diverse geographies, creating a long logistical chain with multiple risk points. Computer-based testing can significantly reduce these vulnerabilities by ensuring secure digital delivery of question papers through encrypted systems.

Yet no technological solution can completely eliminate the human factor. Every examination system ultimately depends on the integrity of those who operate it. The recent controversy itself was not caused by the absence of procedures but by individuals who subverted them.

The Limits of Partisan Posturing

Unfortunately, much of the political debate has focused less on reform and more on rhetoric. Democracies are strengthened by scrutiny. But defaulting to a cynical delegitimization of state institutions and launching personalized broadsides against executive leadership fails to advance a critical policy debate.

Furthermore, many of these criticisms appear politically selective. For example, the Congress party has sharply questioned the retention of Coempt Eduteck Private Limited, the digital marking vendor for the CBSE, following technical issues during the evaluation of Class 12 scripts. While the CBSE has already initiated punitive proceedings against the firm, the opposition remains conspicuously silent on why state universities under Congress administrations in Telangana and Karnataka continue to award lucrative contracts to this exact service provider.

Our students deserve better than a debate dominated by political point-scoring. They deserve a serious discussion about examination security, institutional reforms and accountability. Public confidence is not restored by constantly discrediting institutions. It is restored by identifying weaknesses and correcting them.

The concerns of students and parents are real, and reforms are necessary. But the answer does not lie in abandoning institutions that have worked to expanded fairness and standardisation in admissions. It lies in making those institutions stronger, more secure and more accountable. Lasting confidence will be attained through reform, not through political negativity.

(Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Zee News.)