The Republic that bent but never broke: India’s Constitution tested like never before

Republic Day 2026: When India became a republic on January 26, 1950, it ended colonial rule and placed its trust in a written Constitution to unite a vast, diverse and unequal nation, and to guide it through political, social and economic challenges.

Between that day and 2026, the Indian Republic has faced wars, emergencies, economic shocks, social unrest and political upheavals. It has bent under pressure but never broken.

The journey has been neither smooth nor straight. It has moved through turning points, some celebrated and some controversial, that together tell the story of a living Constitution.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The making of a republic

The early years focused on survival and building institutions. The first general elections in 1951-52 amazed the world. Millions of people voted across difficult areas, proving that every adult could take part in a poor and newly independent country. Soon after, Parliament began amending the Constitution to meet the country’s needs.

Courts struck down some land reform laws and restricted how the government could limit free speech. The government felt this threatened its plans for land redistribution and effective governance.

In response, Parliament passed the First Amendment in 1951. It changed the rules on free speech and added protections for land reform laws so courts could not easily overturn them.

This set the stage for a lasting tension between Parliament and the judiciary. Parliament asserted its right to amend the Constitution to pursue policy goals, while the courts defended their role in reviewing and limiting government power. The push and pull continues even today.

In 1956, states were reorganised along linguistic lines. This addressed regional demands, strengthened federal unity and showed that the Republic could adapt without falling apart.

A tense dance

The 1960s and early 1970s saw the state expand into social and economic transformation. Constitutional amendments diluted the right to property to enable land redistribution and other welfare measures. Parliament asserted its authority to amend even fundamental rights.

This set the stage for one of the most consequential moments in India’s legal history. In 1973, the Supreme Court, in the Kesavananda Bharati case, ruled that Parliament could amend the Constitution but could not change its “basic structure.”

Democracy, secularism, federalism and judicial review were placed beyond the reach of political majorities. The judgment permanently changed the balance of power.

The Emergency and its aftermath

That balance was disrupted in 1975, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared an Emergency after a court verdict challenged her election and political unrest spread across the country.

Civil liberties were suspended, Opposition leaders jailed and the press censored. Parliament passed the 42nd Amendment to expand executive power and weaken judicial oversight.

In the controversial ADM Jabalpur case, the apex court even held that citizens had no remedy against illegal detention during the Emergency.

When the Emergency ended in 1977, the electorate delivered a historic verdict, voting the government out of power. The 44th Amendment rolled back many excesses, restored fundamental rights and made future emergencies harder to impose.

Decades later, the top court formally acknowledged that its Emergency-era judgment had been wrong.

The Republic learned, painfully, that constitutional morality mattered as much as constitutional text.

Power to the people

The late 1980s and 1990s moved the focus from central authority to popular participation. The voting age was lowered to 18. Panchayats and municipalities were given constitutional status through the 73rd and 74th Amendments, bringing democracy to villages and wards.

In 1994, the Supreme Court’s S.R. Bommai verdict placed limits on the use of President’s Rule, curbing the Centre’s power to dismiss state governments. Once fragile, federalism gained judicial protection.

Meanwhile, economic liberalisation in 1991 transformed governance, introducing new challenges and opportunities as the state redefined its role in a market-oriented economy.

Rights, reforms and courtrooms

The 2000s saw rights-based governance expand. Education became a fundamental right. Judicial interpretation broadened the right to life to include environmental protection, dignity, privacy and equality.

Fiscal federalism changed in 2016 with the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is hailed as a major reform that replaced many indirect taxes and made trade simpler.

At the same time, the Supreme Court increasingly acted as a constitutional sentinel, intervening in executive appointments, electoral processes and the protection of personal liberties.

Change under scrutiny

Recent years have brought both reform and resistance. Parliament ended Anglo-Indian nominations while extending SC/ST reservations. In 2023, the Constitution was amended to reserve one-third of seats for women in legislatures. It was praised as a historic reform, but its implementation awaits delimitation.

Judicial independence was once again tested. Tribunal reforms were struck down for weakening the separation of powers. Courts also dealt with major cases involving privacy and digital surveillance, Aadhaar, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the removal of the chief justice from the committee that appoints election commissioners.

Courts also handled cases on privacy, digital surveillance, free speech and state-versus-central government conflicts.

These debates show that the Republic continues to grapple with difficult questions about rights, governance and the balance of power between the central government, the states and its institutions.

A Constitution still at work

By 2026, India’s Constitution has been amended more than 100 times. Critics see excess, but supporters see resilience. The truth lies somewhere in between.

The Republic has endured because its institutions (Parliament, courts, elections and civil society) have always checked and balanced each other. Crises are not exceptions; they are part of the system itself.

From the optimism of 1950 to the complexity of the present, India’s constitutional journey shows that the Republic was never meant to be static. It was meant to argue, to evolve, and, above all, to endure.

As India marks over 70 years of being a republic, its most defining feature is unchanged. It is a Constitution that continues to be rewritten not just by lawmakers, but by citizens who keep testing the promises made in its opening lines.