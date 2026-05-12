The saffron hat-trick: Himanta takes oath as Assam CM, second straight term for Sarma

Assam CM oath today: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam on Tuesday. This is the second time he took oath as the Assam CM, while it is the third consecutive time that a BJP-led government is being formed in the state.

The ceremony was held at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara.

Watch the oath ceremony here:

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#WATCH | Guwahati: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for the second consecutive term at Veterinary College ground in Khanapara pic.twitter.com/K5sGEN7jVF — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

In addition to Sarma, four ministers also took the oath of office, two from the BJP and one each from their allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

These included Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora from AGP, Charan Boro from BPF, and Ajanta Neog. Ranjeet Kumar Dass, a former minister and prominent BJP figure, will represent the NDA as the candidate for the role of Speaker of the state Assembly.

Also Read: Assam CM oath ceremony today: Himanta Biswa Sarma names four ministers for Cabinet - Who are they?

Who is attending the ceremony?

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) arrived in Guwahati for the swearing-in ceremony of Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam.

Party's senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National President Nitin Nabin were present for the ceremony.

Additionally, several senior leaders, including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, were in Assam to attend the ceremony.

Tight security arrangements were in place for the event.

Assam election result 2026

The NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP, and BPF, secured a landmark victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state, winning 102 seats in the 126-member House.

The BJP alone won 82 Assembly seats, while AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Assam oath ceremony today: Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn-in as CM for second consecutive term | Who is attending?