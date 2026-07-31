/The ‘Sikandar’ of deep-sea rescue: How INS Nipun will fight the ocean’s depths to save naval heroes

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has added a new indigenous capability to its fleet with the commissioning of INS Nipun, a Diving Support Vessel (DSV) built by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam. The 118-metre-long ship has been designed to carry out deep-sea diving, submarine rescue operations and underwater salvage missions, giving India a stronger position in handling emergencies beneath the ocean.
Built with around 75 per cent indigenous content, it can support diving operations up to 300 metres below sea level and serve as a mother ship for the Navy’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vessels (DSRV). The ship is equipped to reach submarines in distress and assist in bringing trapped sailors back safely.
With a top speed of 18 knots and an operational range of around 6,000 nautical miles, it can operate for extended periods and support complex underwater missions.
Submarine accidents are among the most challenging emergencies for any navy. A damaged submarine deep under water leaves crews with limited time and requires specialised vessels, equipment and trained personnel for rescue.
Before INS Nipun, India had to depend on support from other countries or external arrangements during submarine rescue situations. The induction of the new vessel strengthens the country’s ability to conduct such missions independently, especially in the Indian Ocean Region.
The INS Nipun will operate as a support platform for DSRVs, allowing rescue teams to reach submarines located deep below the surface. Its role will not be limited to rescue missions. The vessel can also carry out underwater salvage operations, search for objects on the seabed and support specialised diving activities.
One of the major features of INS Nipun is its saturation diving system, which allows divers to work at extreme depths for extended periods.
Normally, deep-sea diving becomes difficult because of increasing water pressure and limited human endurance. Saturation diving technology allows divers to live in controlled conditions and carry out underwater tasks at depths of up to 300 metres.
The ship is also equipped with Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), robotic systems that can perform operations in deep waters without putting human lives at risk. These systems can help in underwater surveillance, inspection, recovery operations and maintenance work.
The INS Nipun is part of India’s efforts to increase its indigenous naval capabilities. The ship has been built under the Defence Ministry’s push for domestic defence manufacturing and adds a specialised platform to the Navy’s underwater operations fleet.
The project includes two Diving Support Vessels (INS Nistar and INS Nipun) with a combined cost of around Rs 2,392 crore.
According to details available about the vessel, the INS Nipun has a displacement of around 7,650 tonnes and can operate at sea for up to 60 days. Its design follows Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) standards and includes specialised equipment for deep-sea missions.
Several countries, including China, operate large diving support vessels for underwater missions. India’s new vessel adds a domestic option with a high level of indigenous design and construction.
Apart from submarine rescue, the INS Nipun will support underwater surveillance and maritime security operations. Its ability to combine diving support, robotic underwater systems and rescue capability gives the Navy a wider range of options during emergencies at sea.
Its commissioning ushers in a new chapter in India’s underwater operations, providing the Navy with a dedicated platform to respond faster when submarines or personnel face danger beneath the ocean surface.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.