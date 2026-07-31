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  • /The ‘Sikandar’ of deep-sea rescue: How INS Nipun will fight the ocean’s depths to save naval heroes

The ‘Sikandar’ of deep-sea rescue: How INS Nipun will fight the ocean’s depths to save naval heroes

Built with around 75 per cent indigenous content, it can support diving operations up to 300 metres below sea level and serve as a mother ship for the Navy’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vessels.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 08:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
The ‘Sikandar’ of deep-sea rescue: How INS Nipun will fight the ocean’s depths to save naval heroes
Image Credit: The two major DSVs 'Nistar' and 'Nipun' launched at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam on July 30. Once commissioned, these indigenous vessels will serve as INS Nipun and INS Nistar. (Photo: ANI)

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