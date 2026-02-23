The Silent anchor: Why India–Bangladesh naval ties refuse to drift

As the Rahman-led BNP government took office, it sought to recalibrate its public messaging, stepping back from the more confrontational rhetoric that had characterised the previous phase of relations with India. Over the past 18 months, ties between India and Bangladesh have been in a deep freeze. A turbulent political transition in Dhaka, shaped by shifting domestic currents, has prompted questions about whether the much-cited “Golden Chapter” in bilateral relations has begun to close.

Alongside a series of anti-India statements and policy signals during the Yunus period, key defence engagements began to stall. The annual Exercise SAMPRITI—long the flagship of army-to-army cooperation—dropped off the calendar after 2023, and a high-profile defence procurement deal was quietly shelved in mid-2025. Yet, out in the choppy waters of the Bay of Bengal, a different reality has taken shape. Even as politicians in New Delhi and Dhaka tread cautiously, their navies have continued to operate with the steady, synchronised precision of an old clock.

Exactly as scheduled, Exercise Bongosagar 2025 and an India–Bangladesh Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) went ahead without a hitch and there were no grand press conferences. The fanfare too was kept to a minimum. The work, however, was substantive. Both navies engaged in complex manoeuvres: tactical formations, communication drills, and Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations.

India has been the primary training ground for Bangladeshi officers under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme. Indian Navy figures show that 39 training slots were given to Bangladesh in 2023–24, with 37 used, and the number increased to 42 in 2024–25, with 34 officers attending courses in India.

From 2016–17 to 2024–25, a total of 491 Bangladeshi personnel received training in India under ITEC, marking nearly a decade of steady cooperation in maritime capacity building.

Even during the height of the 2024–25 political transition, Bangladeshi officers were sitting in Indian naval academies, sharing meals and wardrooms with their Indian counterparts.

For New Delhi, this continuity is the ultimate proof of concept for SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). Prime Minister Modi’s maritime vision hinges on the idea that India can be the "preferred security partner" for its neighbors. By focusing on capacity building rather than just hardware sales, India has built a partnership that functions on autopilot.

Bangladesh, too, finds value in this quiet cooperation. As great-power competition heats up in the Bay of Bengal, Dhaka knows that maintaining a professional, interoperable navy is a matter of national survival. The technical benefits of training with a larger, blue-water navy like India’s are too practical to be sacrificed at the altar of domestic political posturing.

As 2026 unfolds, the India–Bangladesh relationship remains a work in progress. Disagreements are likely, and diplomacy will remain cautious. Even so, the ongoing naval cooperation provides a degree of steadiness amid an otherwise uneven relationship. In the unpredictable waters of the Bay of Bengal, Indian naval diplomacy has acted as an anchor by keeping both the countries on course.