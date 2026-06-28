/The ‘Sky Eye’ that mapped battlefield during Operation Sindoor gets final operational clearance

Bengaluru: Giving the Indian Air Force (IAF) a stronger edge in aerial surveillance and battlefield coordination, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has cleared the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system for full operational use. The clearance was announced on Thursday (June 25) at the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru, where the system has been developed over several years.