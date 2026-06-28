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The ‘Sky Eye’ that mapped battlefield during Operation Sindoor gets final operational clearance

The DRDO has granted Final Operational Clearance to the indigenous Netra AEW&C system at Bengaluru’s Centre for Airborne Systems, marking its full readiness for Indian Air Force deployment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 07:28 AM IST
The ‘Sky Eye’ that mapped battlefield during Operation Sindoor gets final operational clearance
Image Credit: (Photo: X @IAF_MCC)

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