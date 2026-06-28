/The ‘Sky Eye’ that mapped battlefield during Operation Sindoor gets final operational clearance

Bengaluru: Giving the Indian Air Force (IAF) a stronger edge in aerial surveillance and battlefield coordination, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has cleared the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system for full operational use. The clearance was announced on Thursday (June 25) at the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru, where the system has been developed over several years.
Often described as the “eye in the sky”, Netra is built to track enemy aircraft, drones, missiles and naval movements from long distances. It also monitors electronic signals in the airspace and give commanders real-time updates that help in planning and directing operations during conflict situations.
The system has now received Final Operational Clearance (FOC) after completing a full cycle of development, testing and operational evaluation. With this approval, Netra is no longer in a limited deployment phase and can be used across operational missions without restrictions.
Mounted on the Brazilian Embraer EMB-145 aircraft, it has advanced sensors that detect airborne and surface threats, along with enemy communication signals. It does more than detection. It also helps guide fighter jets during missions by feeding live information to command centres.
Officials said the system strengthens network-centric warfare capabilities by allowing information gathered in the air to be shared instantly across multiple platforms within the armed forces. The programme was developed on three EMB-145 aircraft fitted with fully indigenous mission avionics and surveillance systems.
The Netra AEW&C system was used during Operation Sindoor last year, where it played an important role in tracking battlefield activity and providing early warning support to the IAF. It helped map enemy movements and gave commanders a clearer picture of the operational area to support decision-making during active deployment.
Its performance during the operation added weight to its operational credibility, according to defence officials familiar with the system’s use in the field.
Centre for Airborne Systems Director K Rajalakshmi Menon traced the development of India’s airborne early warning programme back to 1983, when the Air Force first began exploring the need for an indigenous system. A dedicated project office was set up under the DRDO, with early work carried out under what was known as Project Guardian.
The first experiment came in 1991, when a naval radar procured from Italy was fitted onto an HS-748 aircraft for airborne testing. That experiment laid the groundwork for later indigenous development efforts that eventually led to Netra.
The first three Netra aircraft were handed over to the IAF with Initial Operational Clearance (IOC), allowing restricted use in operational settings. With the latest FOC, the system is now ready for deployment without limitations.
The IAF presently operates six AEW&C platforms, including three Russian IL-76 aircraft equipped with Israeli Phalcon systems and three indigenous Netra units. With FOC now granted, the indigenous share of India’s airborne early warning capability has further increased.
The FOC means the system has passed all required trials and is ready for full-scale operational use in real combat environments. Unlike the IOC, which allows limited deployment, the FOC allows unrestricted use across missions.
Officials said the system has been developed through collaboration between the DRDO, the IAF and industry partners. A large part of its components are built using indigenous technology with an aim to reduce dependence on imports and lowering long-term maintenance costs.
With Netra now fully operational, defence planners see it as an important addition to India’s aerial surveillance network. The system is expected to support wider coverage, faster response times and stronger coordination across air operations in the coming years.
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