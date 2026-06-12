The 2/3rd mirage: Can rebel TMC MPs, DMK help the NDA get number arithmetic right in Parliament

With the rebellion and rift in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the national political landscape is witnessing a dramatic realignment. Following the unravelling of the TMC in West Bengal, a powerful faction of 20 rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs has shifted its allegiance toward the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebellion of 7 MPs.

Simultaneously, unexpected voting patterns in the Upper House have placed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at the center of an evolving Rajya Sabha numbers game. Together, these shifts are altering the mathematical reality of parliamentary voting, directly impacting the passage of landmark constitutional overhauls.

The fractured opposition

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Following the June 2026 split led by TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the 20-member rebel faction comfortably bypasses the two-thirds threshold required under the Anti-Defection Law, avoiding disqualification from the 28-seat strong original TMC block.

The strength of the Lok Sabha: Total strength: 543

Required for 2/3rd majority: 352

NDA base strength: 292 MPs

Rebel TMC faction: 20 MPs

Total aligned strength: 312 MPs (40 MPs short of 2/3rd majority)

While the addition of the TMC rebels consolidates the NDA’s working majority, the alliance remains roughly 40 seats short of the definitive 352-member milestone needed for absolute constitutional dominance.

In the Rajya Sabha, the dynamics are even tighter. The NDA holds approximately 144 seats, meaning the floor management of independent blocks and regional heavyweights like the DMK with 8 seats will dictate whether contentious legislative items survive the Upper House.

Also Read: 'All 19 traitors need to resign, contest on BJP ticket': Mahua Moitra attacks rebel TMC MPs in West Bengal

The big stake for NDA: The delimitation, the ONOE, and the Women’s Reservation Bill

This shifting arithmetic of the Lok Sabha with factions within the TMC will heavily influence the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. The government faces a monumental challenge after the recent legislative stalemate, where the 131st Amendment Bill fell short of the required supermajority.

A two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha will be even more crucial as it holds the key to unlock three bills.

The Delimitation bill: The legislative freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats is set to expire based on the post-2026 census framework. Reconfiguring constituencies based on modern population metrics could expand the Lower House to 850 seats. For the NDA, an absolute supermajority ensures they can alter state-wise seat distributions despite heavy resistance from southern states, who fear losing representational weight.

One Nation, One Election (ONOE): Synchronising state assembly elections with Lok Sabha polls requires extensive amendments to Articles 83, 85, 172, and 174. This cannot be bypassed via ordinary voice votes; it requires a rigid constitutional amendment vote.

The Women’s Reservation Bill: While the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed cleanly, its structural implementation is constitutionally bound to the completion of the census and subsequent delimitation.

Also Read: Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta launches sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee, says ‘Yuvraj ka ab chakki peesne ka time aa gaya hai’

The opposition views this frantic consolidation of numbers with deep skepticism. Responding sharply to the changing floor dynamics and the government’s push for structural legislation, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp critique of the NDA, saying, “Never before has anyone made such an effort to secure a two-thirds majority for their party in the Lok Sabha as the Union Home Minister is reportedly doing these days, anxiously ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. The self-styled Chanakya faced humiliation on April 17, 2026, when the NDA failed to muster the required two-thirds majority and the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill related to delimitation was defeated by a comfortable margin.”

“Stung by that significant setback, he is now allegedly focused on breaking opposition parties and making a mockery of democracy. The battle continues. His malicious designs must not succeed, and they will not succeed,” added the Congress leader.

With these numbers, the upcoming session is set to become a tactical battleground. The entry of the TMC rebels provides a structural buffer to the NDA.