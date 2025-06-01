The Untold Story Behind Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Kidnapping; What Happened To The Pakistani Officer Who Arrested Him

New Delhi: Pakistan’s handling of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav has been a subject controversy. Pakistan claimed that Jadhav was abducted from Iran and accused him of being an Indian spy. The country went on to conduct a military trial and sentenced him to death.

However, under international pressure, Pakistan temporarily halted the execution and granted India consular access after intervention by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). While this saga has been well-publicised, very few know the fate of the Pakistan Army officer involved in Jadhav’s abduction – Captain Qadeer Baloch.

On May 3, 2016, Pakistan announced the arrest of Kulbhushan, an Indian naval officer, alleging his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities. According to Pakistani officials, Jadhav was apprehended in a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan, where he was accused of conducting operations on behalf of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Pakistan’s claims led to tensions between the two nations. However, India categorically denied the charges and asserted that Jadhav was a retired naval officer who had been conducting business in Iran’s Chabahar and that he was abducted by Sunni terrorist group Jaish-ul-Adl and later handed over to Pakistani authorities illegally.

Captain Qadeer Baloch’s Role

A Pakistani army officer, Captain Qadeer played a crucial role in the operation leading to Jadhav’s capture. Based in the volatile region of Balochistan, near the Iran-Pakistan border, the captain had been investigating Indian activities in the region, especially India’s alleged involvement in Chabahar, a strategic port in Iran that lies just 250 km from Pakistan’s Gwadar port – which is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This geographical proximity highlights the broader geopolitical rivalry involving India, China and Pakistan.

While official reports suggest that Qadeer was instrumental in the intelligence operation that led to Jadhav’s arrest, there are whispers about his direct involvement in the kidnapping. Pakistan’s military has officially denied the claim, but speculation around his role continues, particularly given the highly sensitive nature of Jadhav’s case.

Jadhav’s Kidnapping

It is well-known that Pakistan maintains close relations with several militant groups, including Jaish-ul-Adl, who were allegedly involved in Jadhav’s abduction. Officially, Pakistan maintains that Qadeer played an essential role in the operation.

While there is no concrete evidence linking him to the kidnapping itself, reports indicate that he was involved in gathering intelligence related to Jadhav’s alleged activities in Chabahar.

On March 3, 2016, Qadeer led the operation that culminated in Jadhav’s arrest. According to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Jadhav, operating under the alias Hussain Mubarak Patel, “confessed to carrying out terrorist activities under RAW’s instructions to destabilise the CPEC and disrupt regional stability”.

However, as with many of Pakistan’s allegations, no substantial proof was provided to back these claims. A controversial confession video was instead released, where Jadhav appeared under duress with visible injuries on his face and allegedly admitted to espionage activities.

India’s Legal Battle

India rejected Pakistan’s accusations and took the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), arguing that Jadhav was a legitimate businessman who had been abducted from Iran. India contended that his trial was conducted under opaque conditions and lacked the fair trial standards required under international law.

In April 2017, Pakistan’s military court sentenced Jadhav to death – a decision widely criticised as a “pre-planned judicial murder”. In response, the ICJ intervened and stayed Jadhav’s execution while ordering Pakistan to review the case and provide India with consular access, which was granted in July 2019.

Qadeer’s Mysterious Death

Two years after Jadhav’s arrest, on May 31, 2018, Captain Qadeer, a man hailed by some Pakistani circles as a national hero for his role in Jadhav’s capture, died in a mysterious road accident in Quetta. He was reportedly on his way to attend a military course when the accident occurred.

His sudden death, under such peculiar circumstances, raised suspicions, particularly considering the high-profile nature of the Jadhav case. Some speculate that Qadeer may have been silenced to prevent further revelations about his involvement in the operation or as a result of internal rivalries within the Pakistani military.

Officially, his death was labeled as a “tragic accident”, but the timing and conditions surrounding it have fueled conspiracy theories.

Unanswered Questions

Despite the official narrative, many questions remain unanswered. Captain Qadeer’s sudden death and the broader mystery surrounding his involvement in Jadhav’s abduction highlight the shadowy world of military and intelligence operations in volatile regions like Balochistan.

While Pakistan continues to insist on Jadhav’s guilt, the lack of solid evidence and the highly questionable nature of his confession have only fueled international skepticism.

As the Jadhav case continues to progress in international courts and diplomatic channels, the role of individuals like Captain Qadeer may remain one of the most enduring mysteries of this complex geopolitical saga.

For now, the truth about what happened behind closed doors, in the shadows of espionage and intelligence warfare, remains elusive.