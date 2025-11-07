The 'Vande Mataram' Row: Faith, Patriotism And Extremism In Focus | DNA Decodes

In India, debates have resurfaced over the singing of the national song Vande Mataram, as some religious leaders and political figures have openly stated they will not participate in its rendition, citing alleged offence to their religious sentiments.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the controversy, highlighting the ideological divide between extremists who oppose the song and patriotic voices, including many Muslims, who support its singing.

The 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was celebrated across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating a year-long commemoration and releasing a commemorative postage stamp and coin. Programmes featuring the national song were organised nationwide, celebrating India’s cultural and patriotic heritage. Mahatma Gandhi had once remarked that the song stirred a passionate response in the blood and inspired both non-violence and self-sacrifice.

The programme emphasised that opposition to Vande Mataram is not new. During the freedom struggle, leaders such as Maulana Hasrat Mohani, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and Rafi Ahmad Kidwai sang the song despite criticism from some quarters. Historical records also show that even Muslim leaders, including Rahmatullah, then-president of the Indian National Congress in 1896, participated in public renditions without objection.

Experts on the show argued that the current resistance echoes the stance of Jinnah and the Muslim League in 1937, who opposed the song, claiming it offended Muslim sentiments. Analysts pointed out that such opposition today reflects an outdated ideological mindset rather than genuine religious concern. Patriotic groups have countered the critics, with public performances of Vande Mataram outside the homes of prominent dissenters.

DNA highlighted that the song has a long history of inspiring self-sacrifice and national pride. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 and banned multiple times by the British, Vande Mataram has been sung by freedom fighters from diverse religious backgrounds, including Ashfaqullah Khan, Maulana Mohammad Ali, and Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army.

The episode concluded by urging extremists to acknowledge the song’s historical significance and the support it enjoys among patriotic citizens across communities. The programme stressed that Vande Mataram is a unifying symbol of India’s heritage, and opposition to it is rooted in ideology rather than religion.