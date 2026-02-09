Advertisement
US-INDIA TRADE DEAL

‘The White House is paying attention to India’: US envoy Gor at a reception attended by EAM S Jaishankar

EAM S. Jaishankar attended US Ambassador Sergio Gor's New Delhi reception, where Gor noted White House and Trump's focus on India, crediting Trump-Modi ties for the new interim trade framework.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 08:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘The White House is paying attention to India’: US envoy Gor at a reception attended by EAM S Jaishankar(Image: ANI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended a reception hosted by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the envoy's residence in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting follows last week's announcement of a framework for an India-US interim trade agreement, highlighting shared interests and deepening bilateral ties.

During the reception hosted at his residence, US envoy Sergio Gor said, “The White House is paying attention to India, our President is paying attention to India. Thanks to the friendship that President Trump has with PM Modi, we were able to get the trade deal.” Highlighting White House's focus on India amid a new interim trade framework.

India cuts tariffs on US goods, and the US imposes 18% on select Indian exports. Ties build on the Trump-Modi BTA launch, Gor's recent credentials, and Jaishankar's optimism for a stronger partnership.

The US and India unveiled this framework for a reciprocal, mutually beneficial interim trade deal, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

Under the framework, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide array of agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, spirits, and more.

In return, the US will apply an 18% reciprocal tariff on select Indian exports such as textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, plastics, rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal goods, and certain machinery.

Upon successful finalization, the US has pledged to lift these tariffs on key Indian items like generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

Ambassador Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14, becoming the 27th US envoy to India.

Last month, Jaishankar met Gor and expressed optimism about stronger bilateral ties under the ambassador's leadership.

 

 

(with ANI inputs)
 

