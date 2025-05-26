PM Modi In Bhuj: On his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated multiple development projects in Bhuj, and while addressing the public, he said that India's policy against terrorism is one of zero tolerance, and Operation Sindoor made it clear.

PM Modi said that when Pakistan did nothing after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces were given a free hand.

"Our policy against terrorism is one of zero tolerance. Operation Sindoor made our policy crystal clear. Whoever will make Indians bleed will see a similar response. At no cost will they be spared. Operation Sindoor is a mission to save humanity and end terrorism... We waited for 15 days to see if Pakistan would take any steps against terrorism, but probably, terrorism is their bread and butter. When they did nothing, I gave our armed forces a free hand," speaking in Hindi, the Prime Minister said.

Development Projects In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crores in Gujarat's Bhuj. According to ANI, the projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, and an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant unit at Tapi.

Other projects include the Kandla port and multiple road, water, and solar projects of the Government of Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Dahod, PM Modi had said that Pakistan's only goal is enmity with India.

"The country which was born after the partition (Pakistan), its only goal is enmity with India... and to cause harm to India... But our goal is to eradicate poverty, strengthen the economy, and develop oursevles. Viksit Bharat is only possible when our security forces and economy are strong," he said.

PM Modi in Dahod laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore.

