'Their downfall has BEGUN...': Mamata Banerjee ATTACKS opposition, BJP terms it 'WORTHLESS'

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee makes a significant remark on Tuesday from the stage of a Durga Puja inauguration. Mamata said, "With the support of the central government and some agencies, they are thinking that they can do anything. Their downfall has begun. Waiting for the right time now.'' The state BJP, however, termed the Chief Minister's comments as 'worthless'. Mamata inaugurated at least 15 pandals yesterday according to the predetermined schedule. On the occasion of the Durga Puja, Mamata inaugurates popular pandals like Ekdalia Evergreen, Hindusthan Park and Tridhara.

Late Minister Subrata Mukherjee was the main promoter of Ekdalia Puja. Referring to his arrest in the Narada case, Mamata said, "They arrested politicians like him! The man dies in sorrow. Bobby (Minister Firhad Hakim) was saying that Subrata was having a problem with his chest after being taken to jail. Subrata said, 'I can't accept this. If I had two bullets, I would have killed those who disrespected me. Then I would have killed myself.' Many of us have to suffer this dishonor today."

Inaugurating the Hindustan Park pandal, the Chief Minister directly questioned the activities of the opposition. "Only negative thoughts. This negative attitude took us to the bottom." The Chief Minister referred to the UNESCO recognition of the state's Durga Puja Festival and the state's title as the best destination for cultural tourism. Mamata said on allegations of misinformation against her government. "If anyone thinks that BJP and CPM will say whatever they want on digital and people will believe us, that is wrong.'' Later, the Chief Minister mentioned several development projects of the state at the inauguration of Tridhara Sammilani Mandap.