‘Their Politics Has Hit Low Level’: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Slam Congress For 'Abusing' PM Modi’s Mother

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after alleged abusive language was used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a joint rally in Darbhanga, Bihar.

BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both demanded an apology from Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of crossing the line of political decency.

In a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Nadda condemned the remarks, calling them “highly condemnable and reprehensible”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The so-called ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in which the joint platform of the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was used to abuse the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is highly condemnable and reprehensible,” Nadda said.

“This is also a disregard for Bihar's culture by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologise for this act,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also posted a strong response, saying the Congress-RJD remarks were a “stain on democracy”.

“The use of abusive language filled with expletives against PM Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy,” Shah said on X.

The BJP’s criticism came in the wake of an incident during the ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, where comments made from the Congress-RJD stage allegedly targeted the PM’s late mother in an objectionable manner. The BJP has accused both opposition leaders of allowing such language, demanding accountability and an apology.

“Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership,” said HM Shah.

He said the incident shows that Congress has returned to its old ways and character, through which it has always poisoned the country's political culture.

Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, also hit out at the Mahagathbandhan leaders for using abusive language.

“From the platform of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's journey, extremely indecent language was used against the late mother of PM Narendra Modi. Such depravity has never been seen before in politics. This journey has crossed all limits of insult, hatred, and vulgarity.”

Malviya said, “Tejashwi and Rahul had previously invited leaders like Stalin and Revanth Reddy, who had insulted the people of Bihar, thereby humiliating the people of Bihar. Now, in their state of desperation, they are making people hurl abuses at the revered late mother of PM Modi.”

A BJP delegation also filed a police complaint in Bihar in connection with the incident in Darbhanga town on Wednesday, where Mahagathbandhan supporters were caught on camera using abusive language against PM Modi's late mother.

(With Inputs from IANS)