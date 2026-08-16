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‘Their shamelessness’, Amit Shah slams Congress over ‘Vande Mataram’ row

Accusing the Congress of forgetting the song because of “vote bank politics”, Shah said the national song should be accorded respect across the country.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
‘Their shamelessness’, Amit Shah slams Congress over ‘Vande Mataram’ row
Image Credit: Home Minister Amit Shah said the national song should be accorded respect across the country. (IANS)

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