Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘There is no fear’: CJP's Ranka warns of imminent NSA arrests of 3 activists

‘There is no fear’: CJP's Ranka warns of imminent NSA arrests of 3 activists

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke further said that the organisation would continue its agitation against the government.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
‘There is no fear’: CJP's Ranka warns of imminent NSA arrests of 3 activists
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Hanuman Ansh director urges people to check before rushing towards Kainchi Dham for darshan
2
3
4
5