There is no fight for Kashi, Mathura as it's all self-evident: Uma Bharti

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that there is no fight for Kashi and Mathura because ‘it's all self-evident’. "Kashi Vishwanath is among the 12 jyotirlingas. Kashi rests on Shiva's trishul, so the Shivling and the temple there are very special. There is no question of a fight there," she said in an exclusive to Times Now. She also expressed disagreement with the Places of Worship Act 1991. "I would like to remind you that whatever happened in 1991, the walkout wasn't my decision, it was the party's decision. I made a decision and soon after that I said I don't agree with this Act because we must include Mathura and Kashi as well," she said.

"Whenever we look at these places (Kashi and Krishna Janmbhoomi Sthal in Mathura), it pains us and so nothing can be normal between the two communities if there are differences over these two temples," she added.

"A survey was needed in Ayodhya because the evidence was under the ground, so excavation was needed. In Kashi, there is no need for the same because I have seen engravings of Shrinagar Gauri on the walls," she said.

During this survey, such artefacts have been found on the walls of the mosque and other stones, which were inscribed on the walls of the ancient temple. In these artefacts, of trishul, damru, swastik, betel leaves, flowers, lotus, bell, kalash and elephant's trunk have been found on the walls.

