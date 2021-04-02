There is no plan for lockdown in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday (April 2) that there is no plan for lockdown in Delhi, after a meeting with top officials over a huge spike in coronavirus cases. He held an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with his department officials to prepare an action plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in view of rising cases.

After the meeting, CM Kejriwal told reporters, "Delhi is going through its fourth wave, COVID-19 cases are increasing exponentially, this is worrying. But don't worry, we are keeping a tight watch on things."

"We will concentrate on testing, tracking, and isolating, please follow covid-19 precautions," said Delhi CM, adding "There is no plan for lockdown.

He said, "In the last few days, COVID-19 cases in Delhi have been rising. 3,583 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This rise in cases now is the fourth wave. We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal further said that "We are focusing on the COVID-19 vaccination, 71,000 vaccinations were done in Delhi yesterday."

Earlier on Thursday, an official release said that after the orders given by the Chief Minister, beds in 33 private hospitals have been increased by 25 per cent for ICU, and 25 per cent for normal ward beds. The COVID designated beds for normal wards have increased by 842, and there is an increase of 230 in ICU beds. There are now 838 COVID designated ICU beds in 33 private hospitals.

"Post the orders by CM Kejriwal, surveillance and monitoring teams have been sternly observing the situation at the district level. Moreover, traces of up to a minimum of 30 contacts of those who have been tested positive will be done. They will also be required to isolate themselves so that the spread can be contained at the initial stage," the release said. It further stated said that the vaccination centers have been increased to around 600.

Delhi schools closed

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has already decided to close all schools in the national capital stating that no physical classes will be held for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders due to a continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases.

The students of classes 9 to 12, however, can be called to schools only for providing academic guidance following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and with the consent of the parents.

