'There Was Sound Like Bomb': Survivors Recount Horror Of Kishtwar Flash Floods

New Delhi: What began as a sacred journey to the revered Machail Mata shrine turned into a scene of devastation, as sudden flash floods swept through Chasoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday. The disaster has left at least 46 people dead, with the toll feared to rise as rescue operations continue.

Among the survivors is Shalu Mehra, who described the moment the floods struck. “Suddenly, there was a sound like a bomb exploding, and everyone started shouting, ‘run, run,” she said, recalling the panic that followed.

Shalu had been trekking with her family when the deluge hit. “As I started to run, I got trapped in the debris, and an electricity pole fell on my head,” she told ANI. “After that, I called out to my daughter, and she pulled me out from there.” Her daughter, after managing to escape, immediately began searching for her younger brother, who was around seven kilometers ahead on the pilgrimage route.

The flash floods struck at a time when hundreds of devotees were making the 8.5-kilometre final trek to the shrine. Many had stopped to rest and eat at the Machail Chishoti Langar (community kitchen) when the floodwaters surged in.

Sanjay Kumar, 42, had been present at the langar when the chaos began. “Some pilgrims were having food while some had taken refuge inside it to protect themselves from rain,” he said.

“Suddenly, a flash flood carrying debris hit the community kitchen. Everyone was caught off guard, and the deluge flattened everything that came in its way.”

He described his survival as nothing short of a miracle.

Kumar also witnessed vehicles being swept away by the torrent. “Four vehicles from which around 15 pilgrims had come out moments before the disaster toppled like toys and were swept away in the strong torrent of flash floods,” he said. He sustained fractures in both legs and is now receiving medical care.

Subhash Chander Gupta, head of the community kitchen, spoke of the terrifying speed at which the floods arrived. “The floods approached carrying big boulders, trees, and soil, taking everyone by surprise and not leaving them much time to escape,” he said.

Caught beneath a massive boulder, Gupta remained trapped for hours. “I heard screams all over, followed by a deafening silence. I got stuck at the bottom of a big boulder and the mudslides passed over me,” he recalled. “I remained stuck with the boulder for over three hours.”

The sudden floods left destruction in their wake, flattening shelters, sweeping away vehicles, and leaving survivors traumatised. Emergency response teams are continuing rescue efforts, fearing that many more could be trapped under the debris.