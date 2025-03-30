Advertisement
US-IRAN RELATIONS

‘There Will Be Bombing If...’: Trump Threatens Iran Of Military Action Over Nuclear Deal Standoff

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Reuters quoted Trump as saying in a telephonic interview with NBC News on Sunday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 10:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘There Will Be Bombing If...’: Trump Threatens Iran Of Military Action Over Nuclear Deal Standoff Picture source: AP

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned of possible military action and economic sanctions against Iran if it does not agree to a nuclear deal with Washington. 

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Reuters quoted Trump as saying in a telephonic interview with NBC News on Sunday. Trump further said, "there's a chance that if they don't make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago." 

Trump’s statement comes on a day Iran firmly rejected direct negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an official response to Trump’s letter, reiterated Tehran's stance against direct talks while keeping the door open for indirect negotiations. 

"Although the possibility of direct negotiations between the two sides has been rejected in this response, it has been emphasized that the path for indirect negotiations remains open," Pezeshkian said, according to AP. 

