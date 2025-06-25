New Delhi: World nations are diverting funds from education and healthcare toward escalating arms purchases, spurred by geopolitical uncertainty and growing fears of conflict. From ancient swords to modern missiles and smart drones, weaponry has advanced and trade in military systems has skyrocketed.

According to recent data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the United States has surged ahead as the top exporter of arms. Between 2015–19 and 2020–24, American exports grew by 21%, raising its global share from 35% to 43%.

About 107 countries now source weapons from the United States. Notably, Europe overtook the Middle East in imports, taking in 35% of US exports versus the Middle East’s 33%. Saudi Arabia alone accounts for 12% of US arms purchases.

In contrast, Russia – long considered America’s rival – has seen its share of global arms exports decline by 64% in the same period. Sanctions stemming from the Ukraine conflict have shifted demand, leading many nations to pivot away from Russian suppliers toward American systems.

What about India’s position? Though India still trails in arms exports, it is entering the global defense market with momentum. Recent defense collaborations involve smaller arms, missile systems and tactical equipment sold to countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Armenia – hinting at New Delhi’s growing niche in military trade.

On the import side, the SIPRI identifies Ukraine as the world’s biggest weapons buyer, having increased its purchases a staggering 100-fold between 2015–19 and 2020–24. India follows in second place, although its arms imports dropped by 9.3% in 2020–24.

At present, India accounts for 8.3% of global arms imports.

This data reveals how current global tensions impact national security strategies. Countries now heavily invest in military capabilities, illustrating a broader shift from peacetime development priorities to strategic preparedness. India’s dual role as both a leading importer and emerging exporter reflects a complex balancing act – modernise domestic capabilities while projecting regional influence through defense diplomacy.