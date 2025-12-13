Three US House Representatives, Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, have introduced a resolution to scrap President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration imposing up to 50% tariffs on Indian imports.

They claim these measures are "illegal" and hurt American workers, consumers, and US-India relations. This move follows a bipartisan Senate effort to end similar tariffs on Brazil and limit Trump's use of emergency powers for trade.

According to the ANI, the release stated that the resolution seeks to rescind the additional 25 per cent "secondary" duties imposed on India on August 27, 2025, on top of earlier reciprocal tariffs, which together raised duties on many Indian-origin products to 50 per cent under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

"North Carolina's economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian American community," said Congresswoman Ross, ANI reported.

"India is an important cultural, economic, and strategic partner, and these illegal tariffs are a tax on everyday North Texans who are already struggling with rising costs," Congressman Veasey added.