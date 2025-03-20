"These People Could Not Thrive On Aurangzeb": Sanjay Raut Rejects Fresh Allegations In Disha Salian Case

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has rejected claims made by father of Disha Salian who had sought a probe into her death and called for the interrogation of UBT Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking on the recent petition filed by Salian's father in the Bombay High Court, Raut stated, "Look, everything about the case, you (media) all are misusing it. I have looked at the police investigation, and it was an accident, not a murder."

Raut argued that the entire media narrative surrounding the death was being falsely portrayed.

"This is not a murder case; you are saying this. This is being said through you (media). Her father has filed a petition five years after the incident," he said, pointing out the delayed nature of the legal action.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also accused political opponents of exploiting the tragedy for their own agenda.

"The whole state knows the politics behind this petition. These people could not thrive on the Aurangzeb issue they raised, the tide of which turned against them. They are giving wind to Disha Salian case to wash their hands off of the Aurangzeb issue," he claimed.

Raut strongly criticized those trying to politicize the case, saying it was an attempt to tarnish the reputation of Aaditya Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

"This dirty politics is defaming our state's name. This is an attempt to malign the name of a youth leader who is doing good work and to malign the image of our party," Raut added.

Meanwhile, responding to Disha Salian's father approaching the Bombay High Court seeking a probe, Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that the developments seem like a conspiracy.

Disha Salian who was a celebrity manager was found dead on June 8, 2020. In 2023, the Mumbai Police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian's death. The Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case in the matter.