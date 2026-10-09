/‘They are afraid’: Kharge slams Centre over Delhi security curbs ahead of October 10 protest

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Centre of acting out of fear after restrictions on metro and train services in Delhi ahead of the October 10 protest. The remarks came as INDIA bloc leaders prepared to meet President Droupadi Murmu to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and the functioning of the Election Commission.
Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, “They are afraid. A person who is afraid will die tomorrow, if not today.”
He said the opposition leaders would apprise the President of their concerns over alleged electoral irregularities and the conduct of the Election Commission.
“The mistakes committed by Gyanesh Kumar have created a situation of fear in the country and put democracy in danger. That is why we are going to meet the President and apprise her of the things he has done,” Kharge said.
He further claimed that other Election Commissioners had raised concerns over the alleged mistakes and written letters on 10 to 15 occasions, but no corrective action had been taken.
Referring to allegations of electoral malpractice, Kharge said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly raised concerns over ‘vote chori’ and alleged irregularities in electronic voting machines (EVMs).
“Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over ‘vote chori’ and irregularities in EVMs. We have been raising these issues for a long time, not just today. We are doing this for the betterment of the nation,” he said.
Meanwhile, INDIA bloc MPs gathered in the Central Hall of Parliament ahead of their scheduled meeting with President Murmu at 8 pm.
Congress MP KC Venugopal said the opposition would announce its next course of action after discussions, adding that the agitation would continue.
“Whatever course of action we decide on, we will let you know. As we said yesterday, we will continue the agitation. We will continue with our decision until the day after tomorrow,” Venugopal said.
He also accused the government of imposing an “undeclared emergency” in Delhi, citing the cancellation of train services and the closure of metro stations ahead of the protest.
“In a democratic country, there will be agitations and processions. The government has to deal with agitations and processions accordingly. However, this government is acting in a completely dictatorial manner,” he said.
The political row came as the Supreme Court on Friday objected to restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of the October 10 protests, observing that such measures could disrupt the daily lives of ordinary citizens, including those not participating in the demonstrations.
The court said metro and train services could not be completely stopped and asked the authorities to reconsider the restrictions in a proportionate manner.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, clarified that the proceedings primarily concerned restrictions affecting ordinary citizens and public transport, rather than the broader question of the right to protest.
The court's observations came amid the political dispute over security arrangements in the national capital, with opposition leaders questioning the restrictions and the authorities being asked to ensure that measures taken ahead of the demonstrations do not unnecessarily inconvenience the public.
(With ANI inputs)
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