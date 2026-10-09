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‘They are afraid’: Kharge slams Centre over Delhi security curbs ahead of October 10 protest

He said the opposition leaders would apprise the President of their concerns over alleged electoral irregularities and the conduct of the Election Commission.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 08:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 08:08 PM IST
‘They are afraid’: Kharge slams Centre over Delhi security curbs ahead of October 10 protest
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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‘They are afraid’: Kharge slams Centre over Delhi security curbs ahead of October 10 protest
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