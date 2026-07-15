Banerjee did not mince her words when speaking about those who had switched sides. "We were made to lose. Someday it will be proven. I respect the police, but they are acting as BJP workers and threatening our leaders. Either join the BJP or the other camp; if not, they will be sent to jail. If I had done so, we would not have faced this, but I don't sell my conscience. I am sorry to those who voted for these people who fought under our symbol. Those who have baggage are joining the camps," she said.