West Bengal's former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee launched a blistering attack on party defectors during a Facebook live on Wednesday, hours after senior leader Madan Mitra walked out to join the rival faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.
Banerjee did not mince her words when speaking about those who had switched sides. "We were made to lose. Someday it will be proven. I respect the police, but they are acting as BJP workers and threatening our leaders. Either join the BJP or the other camp; if not, they will be sent to jail. If I had done so, we would not have faced this, but I don't sell my conscience. I am sorry to those who voted for these people who fought under our symbol. Those who have baggage are joining the camps," she said.
She also hit back at threats made against her, insisting she had no intention of backing down. "BJP said that you will die of a heart attack. Okay. I am here to see your end. I will live in the love of people. And I will live in the love of workers. And I will fight. I will do. I will survive. I will fight for the family. I will fight for the workers. And the workers I have are enough."
Calling the departing leaders "traitors," Banerjee offered an apology to Bengal's electorate for their conduct. "I apologize with folded hands to the people of Bengal on behalf of those party traitors who, for their own selfish interests, have stabbed the Trinamool Congress in the back during this difficult time. The people elected us with great trust, but some are betraying the party out of fear of central agencies or due to their personal ambitions," she said.
Addressing allegations of nepotism levelled by the opposition and the breakaway faction, Banerjee was defiant, maintaining that neither she nor her nephew Abhishek Banerjee had ever compromised on principle to stay in power, and that fear of central agencies would not change that. She argued that Abhishek had become a convenient target for attacks despite repeated summonses to him and his family, and credited him for staying in the fight rather than seeking an easy way out.
"Abhishek Banerjee has been turned into an excuse. His family members were summoned. Had he wanted, he could have gotten relief. But he did not run away from the battlefield. The way he has continued to fight, all his flaws have been forgiven," she said during the Facebook live.
Turning to governance, Banerjee pointed to work done by her government despite what she described as funding being cut off by the Centre. "We never ended our struggle, today also I say that when we were in power, the central government had stopped all our funding, irrespective of that, we had started 105 projects for common people. Today I am seeing on various YouTube, on digital... Many people who used to get Lakshmir Bhandar, my daughters and sisters, around 1.5 crore names have been deleted. The midday meal workers, who used to cook, who used to oversee the midday meal..."
She went further, accusing the BJP of using police officers and civil servants to intimidate her party's representatives and seize control of local bodies. "When I see that they threaten others on the instructions of the BJP. Now, ICs are the block presidents of BJP, and SPs are the district presidents of BJP. They are going to various areas and threatening the MLAs, threatening my active workers, dissolving all the municipalities by fear, forcefully taking over Zilla Parishad and Gram Sabha of Panchayat..."
Banerjee didn't stop there, alleging a broader crackdown across the state over the past two months. "I know that in these 2 months, the condition of Bengal, the culture of Bengal, the harmony of Bengal, safety of women and in the name of anti goons act and specially those who are protesting, on them there are several tortures, injustice, arrests in several instances and threatening is going on. Since BJP has no organization of its own, they have selected some traitors, who will never oppose the BJP, and even if they do, it's just an eyewash..."
Her remarks came on the same day that Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra ended weeks of speculation by formally resigning from every post he held within Banerjee's faction and joining the camp led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. Seated beside Ritabrata Banerjee in the Assembly, Mitra took direct aim at TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, blaming him squarely for the party's decline.
"I was with the Trinamool, and I remain in the Trinamool. I have only moved from one house to another. The party does not belong to one individual; it belongs to everyone," Mitra said.
Even as he switched allegiance, Mitra was careful to credit Mamata Banerjee for standing by party workers over the years, and confirmed he would attend the rival faction's Martyrs' Day event in Kolkata on 21 July. Earlier that day, he had driven himself to the Assembly before heading to Ritabrata Banerjee's office, where he described his political journey as having reached a turning point and said he answered, above all, to the people of Bengal. He recited a short poem to underline the point: "I am not just a Trinamool MLA, I am an MLA of Bengal. A member of the Legislative Assembly. I gave up everything for the Trinamool. All the positions I had, I gave up everything."
His departure followed closely on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate summoning his wife and sons as part of its money-laundering investigation into the alleged municipal recruitment scam in West Bengal. After the summons, Mitra had been seen meeting former Trinamool MLA Swarna Kamal Saha at the Kolkata residence of rebel MLA Sandipan Saha, which only added to speculation that he was preparing to jump ship.
Mitra's exit marks yet another blow for Mamata Banerjee's faction, which has been haemorrhaging support since the party split following its Assembly election defeat. More than 60 MLAs have already crossed over to Ritabrata Banerjee's camp, leaving only a handful still standing with Banerjee. Mitra, long regarded as one of her most trusted loyalists, had held several key roles within the party, including president of the Dumdum-Barrackpore organisational district, head of its hawkers' wing, and chief convenor of the legislative party. His name now joins a growing list of senior figures who have defected, among them Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Jyoti Priya Mallick.
Returning to her central grievance, Banerjee claimed she and her family had been targeted precisely because they refused to strike deals to protect themselves politically. "Had I compromised, we would not have faced so much torture. Those who have compromised have many bags and luggage of their own," she said, in what appeared to be a pointed jibe at those who had left.
She went on to allege that the BJP was engineering defections through pressure from investigating agencies and the police, insisting her party still commanded meaningful strength in Parliament. "We still have 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Those Parliamentarians who have joined the 'setting company' have done so because they are afraid of the police," she claimed.
Reacting to Mitra's departure, TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay struck a more sympathetic note, suggesting the pressure on Mitra's family had left him with little choice. "I am sad that he had to leave us and go. There was no need for him to quit. But they summoned his son and wife. So, he must have lost his mental strength and had to quit," he said.
(With agencies' inputs)
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