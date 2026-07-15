Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'They are threatening our leaders': Mamata Banerjee slams BJP pressure tactics after Madan Mitra's defection

'They are threatening our leaders': Mamata Banerjee slams BJP pressure tactics after Madan Mitra's defection

Addressing allegations of nepotism levelled by the opposition and the breakaway faction, Banerjee was defiant, maintaining that neither she nor her nephew Abhishek Banerjee had ever compromised on principle to stay in power, and that fear of central agencies would not change that.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
'They are threatening our leaders': Mamata Banerjee slams BJP pressure tactics after Madan Mitra's defection
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Mamata Banerjee/Facebook

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'They are threatening our leaders': Mamata Banerjee slams BJP pressure tactics after Madan Mitra's defection
Mamata Banerjee0 min ago
2
ICC World Cup 20275 min ago
3
Jammu and Kashmir19 min ago
4
Abhay Deol45 min ago
5
Thailand visa update 202646 min ago