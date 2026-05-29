'They arrest people just for show': Aaditya Thackeray slams Maharashtra law and order over Pune illicit liquor deaths

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday criticised the law-and-order situation in Maharashtra over the suspected illicit liquor deaths in Pune, alleging that authorities take action only "for show."

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray also referred to a recent purported video in which the Pune Porsche crash accused was seen celebrating after his release from jail.

"They arrest people and take action just for show. Another video also came from Pune, where the boy who killed two people by driving a Porsche was seen celebrating after being released from jail... If this is the situation of law and order, then what can we expect..." said Thackeray.

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Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey criticised the government and said that the case demonstrates just how rampant the 'jungleraj' has become in Maharashtra, alleging that criminals are roaming fearlessly.

"It is truly unfortunate news coming in from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra, with reports stating that more than 10 people have died after consuming spurious liquor, while many others have fallen ill. This clearly demonstrates just how rampant the 'jungleraj' has become in Maharashtra. Criminals are roaming about fearlessly. They are manufacturing this liquor brazenly and selling it openly... Yet, the government still refuses to open its eyes to the fact that the level of criminalisation in the region has escalated to such an alarming extent over the last few years, which is truly regrettable," Dubey told ANI.

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These remarks came as the death toll in the suspected illicit liquor case in Pune rose to 12, with eight deaths reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad and four in the Hadapsar area under Pune City Police jurisdiction, officials said.

Earlier, Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar informed reporters that, prima facie, the deceased had been admitted to hospitals with a history of alcoholic intoxication, and investigations were underway.

"Prima facie, the deceased were admitted to hospital with a history of alcoholic intoxication. Post-mortem has been done, and the viscera have been sent to RFSL. We expect the reports by tonight... Based on the findings of the investigation, we have proceeded to register an offence," Kumar said.

He said strict action would be taken against those involved in the alleged racket.

"Whoever is involved in this whole racket shall be punished; severe action will be taken... We have conducted 1,000 raids against illicit liquor this year till May 27 in the Pune city jurisdiction. We are further intensifying our search..." he added.

Meanwhile, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Akhtar Shaikh, brother of one of the deceased, Baba Shaikh, said the family initially did not suspect alcohol consumption to be the cause of death.

"We thought that his constant drinking was causing him distress, so we took him to the hospital on the evening of May 26... The following morning, we received the news that he had passed away. At that time, we did not yet realise that his death was a direct result of alcohol consumption. However, the next day, his friend suffered the same fate. This incident heightened our suspicions... The death toll currently stands at approximately 12 to 13," Shaikh said.

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He further appealed to the authorities for strict action against those involved in these illicit trades and requested financial assistance for the families of the deceased.

"I appeal to the authorities to take strict action against those involved in these illicit trades... I also request that financial assistance or other forms of support be provided to the families of the deceased..." he added.

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP workers vandalised a shop in Pune where illicit liquor was allegedly being sold.