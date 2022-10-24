'They asked me to have SEX...', Swapna Suresh accuses CPIM ministers for allegedly asking sexual favors

Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has accused former CPIM ministers of seeking sexual favours. Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, has leveled sexual harassment allegations against three prominent leaders of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist in Kerala. Her latest allegations have sparked a new political controversy in the state. In an interview given to a news channel, Swapna Suresh accused former minister Kadakampally Surendran, former speaker of assembly P Sreeramakrishnan and former finance minister Dr Thomas Isaac of sexual harassment. She said the incident happened when she was acting secretary to the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Thiruvananthapuram. At the same time, these three top CPI(M) leaders were part of the previous Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala.

Speaking to a TV channel, Suresh said on Friday, "Former Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and former Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran asked me to have sex with them. They had approached me about this. He has behaved immorally to some extent over the phone, even face to face, behaved like this. All this does not suit people in such positions." Swapna added, "The then Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Isaac had also asked me to have sex. That was definitely an indirect advance. He definitely invited me. According to me, he made indirect advances and the other two were very direct. Pathetic, frustrated and unethical people."

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state on Sunday dismissed allegations of sexual harassment leveled by Swapna Suresh against three senior CPI(M) leaders. At the same time, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) alleged that the Left Front always tries to save its members. At a press conference here, state secretaries of the CPI(M) and CPI said the accused's fresh allegations in the gold smuggling case are "baseless". CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said, "Therefore, there is no need to answer their every allegation. She has been making allegations in the past as well and this is a continuation of that."