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NewsIndiaThey call themselves 'Pillu and Gang' and what they do every day for India's stray animals is going viral
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They call themselves 'Pillu and Gang' and what they do every day for India's stray animals is going viral

In a fast-paced world where viral content often focuses on trends or entertainment, one reel is standing out for its simplicity and sincerity. It shows that even small, consistent acts of love toward voiceless beings can create ripples of positivity far beyond the screen.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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They call themselves 'Pillu and Gang' and what they do every day for India's stray animals is going viralImage: Screengrab from viral video

India has over 60 million stray dogs. Most go hungry through the night. But one person is changing that, one bowl at a time.

An Instagram account called Pillu Parmarth Sewalaya (https://www.instagram.com/____travel_and_taste____) shows what genuine compassion for street animals and the power of selfless service look like.

The account, which mostly posts about animal welfare, rescue, and related content, has over 952K followers.

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The account is called Pillu Parmarth Sewalaya, run by a group known as "Pillu & Gang." They carry out feeding rounds for street dogs and other strays. Their work is rooted in the idea of niswarth seva, selfless service.

Most of the videos shared on the account show the caregiver, affectionately known as part of the “Pillu & Gang” family, carrying out feeding rounds for stray dogs and other animals. The footage shows hungry strays gathering eagerly as fresh food is served with care and affection.

What makes this reel special is its raw authenticity. There are no fancy edits or dramatic effects, just real-life footage of wagging tails, gentle feeding, and quiet devotion. The account regularly shares such moments from their ongoing animal welfare work, showing how a small team looks after a growing “gang” of street dogs they have come to love like family. Many followers comment that watching these videos feels like a daily dose of positivity and reminds them of the importance of compassion in everyday life.

The “Pillu & Gang” initiative is part of a larger effort called Parmarth Sewalaya, focused on selfless service to animals. The team feeds strays. Their consistent work has built a loyal online community of animal lovers who share the reels widely, spreading the message of kindness.

The user's initiative emphasizes that true service needs no funding, no office, and no spotlight, only a willing heart. Viewers who shower love in the comment section are moved by the bond between the caregivers and the animals.

In a fast-paced world where viral content often focuses on trends or entertainment, this reel stands out for its simplicity and sincerity. It shows that even small, consistent acts of love toward voiceless beings can create ripples of positivity far beyond the screen.

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