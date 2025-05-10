'They Do Not Want To Grasp Full Purpose Of Quran': Owaisi Slams Pakistan Amid Heightened Tensions

India-Pakistan Conflict: As the tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the neighbouring country and the Pakistani Army.

Addressing a gathering, the AIMIM Chief quoted a verse from the holy book of the Quran and said that the Pakistani Army and its establishment are "liars" and they do not want to grasp the whole purpose of the Quran.

"Pakistan has named their new attack 'Bunyan-al-Marsoos.' This is from a verse in the Quran Sharif in which Allah says that if you love Allah, then stand like a solid wall. But the Pakistan Army and establishment are such liars. In the same verse before, Allah says Why do you say such things which you don't do,” Owaisi said.

They are such liars that they don't want to grasp the whole purpose of the Quran... Did they forget to stand like a wall when they were firing at Bengali Muslims in East Pakistan?" he added.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "... Pakistan has named their new attack 'Bunyan-al-Marsoos.' This is from a verse in the Quran Sharif in which Allah says that if you love Allah, then stand like a solid wall. But the Pakistan Army and… pic.twitter.com/jpnd1dMnYb — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

(with ANI inputs)