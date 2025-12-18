Advertisement
'They Don't Know The Difference': Foreigner's 'Free' India Tour Hack Video Goes Viral - Watch

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 09:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'They Don't Know The Difference': Foreigner's 'Free' India Tour Hack Video Goes Viral - WatchScreenshot from video (Photo Credit: @klara_sjo/X)

A video capturing a bizarre incident at a local shop in India has gone viral on social media, showing a foreigner reportedly passing on a fake 20-euro note to a money changer and receiving real Indian rupees in exchange. The clip has been watched by many on the social media platform X and has sparked discussions about vigilance, honesty, and the unusual turn of events.

The video shows the man approaching the shop, handing over the 20-euro note, which he claimed was fake, and getting Rs. 1,960 in exchange. To the surprise of many online viewers, the shopkeeper accepts the note without hesitation and returns the amount in Indian rupees. 

The foreigner then casually walks away, leaving viewers puzzled and amused.

Towards the end of the video, the foreigner claims that this is "one of the best money hacks I do when I come in India."

Watch Viral Video Here: 

Netizens' Reaction 

Netizens were quick to react to the video, expressing concern over the situation. While the authenticity of the euro note and the video itself could not be independently verified, the incident raised questions regarding foreign currency transactions.

"He scammed a poor shopkeeper. What he needs to understand is that counterfeit is an extremely serious crime and if and when he will be caught be Indian Police. It’s different," a social media user commented under the video.

"And he thinks he is getting real money in exchange back," another comment read. 

"How in the World is he admitting on video he is using fake Euros?" another person commented. 

"thats not okay," another comment read. 

"white man goes to foreign country and steals money from old person, they really haven’t changed since the colonial times," another X user commented. 

"This guy is definitely going to get arrested if that was indeed a counterfeit note," a comment read. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

