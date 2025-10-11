They Graduated Backwards: 167 BSF Recruits Went To Borders During 'Operation Sindoor' Before Their Passing Out Parade

Most Border Security Force (BSF) recruits spend 44 weeks training before they ever see a border. These 167 did it in reverse: they stood at the borders first, volunteered for Operation Sindoor while midway through their training, and only today completed their formal induction.

When the BSF was put on high alert in May following the Pahalgam terror attack, these young trainees didn't wait for their passing out parade. They raised their hands and said, "Use us if you need us." Today, that extraordinary commitment was formally recognized as they took their oath as fully trained BSF jawans.

'We Were Fully Ready'

During Operation Sindoor, which broke out on May 7, in response to the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22, the BSF was put on high alert along the Pakistan border. While regular forces engaged in striking border outposts and terror launchpads, these under-training recruits were kept on standby across various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, ready to be deployed if the situation escalated further.

"That time we were kept on standby if any situation arises in the country, we will go; we were fully ready," said recruit Amit Kumar, his voice filled with pride at having been part of that crucial moment in the nation's history.

Sanoop, another recruit, recalled how commitment overrode everything else: "We were ready when Operation Sindoor happened. I was on leave, but as soon as I was called, I rushed back to join. We were trained to use weapons; our training was half done, but we were ready."

Two Weeks To Make Them Battle-Ready

Inspector General (IG) BSF Training Kashmir, Solomon Yash Minz, explained the remarkable preparation that went into making these young men deployment-ready in such a short time.

"Our recent recruits were fully ready that if needed, they would be part of Operation Sindoor. In two weeks of training, we made them ready. If needed, they would have joined regular forces. Their morale is naturally high. BSF has a solemn duty in all conditions, and today they are fully ready. We kept them on standby; if needed, we will use them," Minz said.

Dreams Fulfilled, Oaths Taken

Today's formal induction was a moment of joy and pride. The new BSF jawans, hailing from states across India, from north to south, took their oath of loyalty to the country. The atmosphere was electric with enthusiasm as the recruits danced and sang, celebrating the fulfillment of their dreams to serve the nation.

"I had a dream since the beginning to join BSF, and I chose BSF. Today, after 44 weeks of training, I am ready to participate in any duty in all weather conditions," said recruit Abhiyan Singh Parihar, his eyes shining with determination.

Sachin Gopde invoked the spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: "We are trained after 44 weeks of training, and we can deal with any situation. Chhatrapati Shivaji is our model."

Their message was clear and unwavering: In every condition, they will secure the country, even if they have to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

Already Proven Their Mettle

What sets these 167 recruits apart is that they didn't wait for their training to be complete to prove their love for the nation. When Operation Sindoor unfolded, they stepped forward, midway through their training but fully committed. They were stationed at various locations, providing support to regular forces during a critical time.

"We feel proud that we were part of that operation that showed Pakistan its real image," the recruits said, reflecting on their role during those tense days.

BSF's Legacy Of Elite Border-Men

The Border Security Force, India's first line of defense, has a long tradition of preparing elite border-men who serve the motherland with distinction, from the Bangladesh border to the Line of Control in Kashmir. Today's passing out parade adds 167 more dedicated soldiers to that proud legacy.

These young men have already demonstrated that when the nation calls, they answer, training complete or not. Today, with their formal induction, they are fully ready to take on any challenge, in any weather, on any border.

Nation first, self second, not just words for these 167, but a commitment already tested and now formalized.