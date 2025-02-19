'They Have A Lot More Money': Trump Justifies Decision To Cancel $21 Million Fund For 'Voter Turnout' In India

After the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cancelled a USD 21 million fund designated for 'Voter Turnout in India,' President Donald Trump stated that India, with its expanding economy and high taxes, did not require such financial assistance.

While signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago, the US president expressed respect for India and its Prime Minister and also criticised the concept of funding voter turnout initiatives in the country.

"Why are we giving USD 21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving USD 21 million for voter turnout?" Trump said, ANI reported.

On Sunday, February 6, DOGE released a list of cancelled US taxpayer-funded initiatives, including the USD 21 million allocated for "voter turnout in India."

Led by Elon Musk, DOGE announced the cancellation of the USD 22 million fund for "voter turnout in India" on Saturday.

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the Musk-led department announced.