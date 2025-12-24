Advertisement
NewsIndiaThey Have Come Together To Save Their Existence: Fadnavis On Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance
CM DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

'They Have Come Together To Save Their Existence': Fadnavis On Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have weakened themselves by engaging in appeasement politics, which has led to a continuous decline in their vote bank.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'They Have Come Together To Save Their Existence': Fadnavis On Sena (UBT)-MNS AllianceMaharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: IANS)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday dismissed the Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance, saying that the two parties had come together to save their existence.

Chief Minister Fadnavis further criticised the Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance, saying that the two parties are facing an existential crisis and are indulging in the politics of opportunism.

"They are creating a hype as if Russia and Ukraine have finally come along and Zelenskyy and Putin are finally holding talks. Two parties who are facing an existential crisis, two parties who have time and again changed their roles and earned people's distrust, who have accepted the policy of appeasement and lost their votebank, have come together to save their existence," he said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "They cannot win elections if they come to save their existence... The two brothers have no ideology left. They are doing a politics of opportunism."

 

 

Earlier today, addressing a joint press conference at Worli in Mumbai on Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray said that their parties Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will contest municipal elections in Mumbai, Nashik and other cities across the state.

 

 

 

UBT Sena chief Uddhav expressed confidence in the alliance, saying that "We have come together to stay together," said UBT Sena chief Uddhav.

Sharing similar sentiments, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, "The moment that Maharashtra was waiting for a long time, that Shiv Sena and MNS should come together, today we are officially announcing the same."

This development comes ahead of the Maharashtra State Election Commission announcing elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16.

(With ANI Inputs)

