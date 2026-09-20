/‘They kept kicking him’: Kalkaji property dealer dead in midnight brawl, family recounts chilling details

New Delhi: A late-night fight in Delhi’s Kalkaji ended with the death of a property dealer. His family has alleged that people living in his building beat him to death. The deceased has been identified as Manjeet Singh alias Bunty Ghadiyal.
The incident took place in the L-8 area under Kalkaji police station in southeast Delhi. According to the initial information, he had an argument with some residents of the building late on Saturday (September 19) night. The dispute escalated into a physical fight, during which he fell to the ground and died at the spot, according to reports.
The Delhi Police received a PCR call about the fight at around 12:03 am at L-8, Ground Floor, Kalkaji. Its personnel reached the location and began examining what happened before Bunty's death. CCTV footage from the building and surrounding area is being checked, while people who may have witnessed the incident are being questioned.
The precise cause of death has not so far been established. The police are waiting for the postmortem findings to determine whether Bunty died of injuries sustained during the fight or from the fall.
The victim’s family has alleged that the incident involved a sustained assault and that the people involved continued beating him even after he had fallen.
Speaking to IANS, Bunty's sister alleged, “My brother was beaten. He was killed on the spot. Razzi Chaudhary, her husband and her daughter all attacked my brother together. They hit him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground. They then continued kicking and punching him until he died.”
She further alleged that the family faced violence when they reached the location after receiving the phone call. “When I received the call and we reached the spot, they were still beating him and would not stop. My younger brother was also assaulted, and his nose was bleeding,” she said.
The sister also alleged that several people present at the spo were recording the incident instead of intervening. “We shouted for help, but no one came. Everyone was recording videos, and nobody stepped in to save him.”
She said Bunty had two children and appealed to the police to take strict action against those responsible. “My brother has two children. What will happen to them now? We want the police to ensure that those responsible face the strictest punishment,” she said.
The police are examining CCTV cameras installed in and around the building to establish the sequence of events. Investigators are also speaking to witnesses and people who were present during the altercation. The investigation is seeking to establish what led to the argument, who was involved in the physical fight and what happened before Bunty fell.
The deceased was involved in property dealing and had an office in the L-8 area. Hindi daily Amar Ujala reported that he lived on an upper floor of the building where the incident took place.
The police investigation is still at an early stage. The family has described the death as a killing and alleged that Bunty was beaten to death. However, the police are yet to establish the exact sequence of events and the medical cause of death. The postmortem report and CCTV footage are expected to provide further details.
The case follows other recent violent incidents involving property dealers in Delhi. Earlier this month, a property dealer was shot dead in Narela, while another businessman was killed in Tigri in a money dispute.
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