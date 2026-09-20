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  • /‘They kept kicking him’: Kalkaji property dealer dead in midnight brawl, family recounts chilling details

‘They kept kicking him’: Kalkaji property dealer dead in midnight brawl, family recounts chilling details

The case follows other recent violent incidents involving property dealers in Delhi. Earlier this month, a property dealer was shot dead in Narela, while another businessman was killed in Tigri in a money dispute.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
‘They kept kicking him’: Kalkaji property dealer dead in midnight brawl, family recounts chilling details
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

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