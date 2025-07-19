Jyoti Sharma, a 21-year-old Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) second-year student from Gurugram, was found dead by suicide on Friday night in her hostel room at a private university in Greater Noida. A suicide note, allegedly written by her, accuses two professors and the university administration of subjecting her to mental harassment.

In the suicide note discovered in Jyoti’s room, she stated that she had been mentally harassed and humiliated for a long time.

"I want them to go behind the bars. They mentally harassed me. They humiliated me. I have been in this stress for a long time. I want them to feel the same thing," Jyoti wrote in suicide note, India Today reported.

The tragic incident triggered outrage among the family and fellow students. On Saturday, they staged a protest on campus, demanding justice and strict action against the faculty members named in her suicide note.

The incident took place late Friday night in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida, where the student was found hanging in her hostel room, according to police. So far, two teachers have been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, speaking to IANS, the student's mother said her daughter and other students were under extreme stress due to threats from faculty about failing.

"I spoke to my daughter at 8 A.M. yesterday. Later, I called around 5:30 P.M., but she didn't answer. The teachers threatened to fail them by withholding their signatures on exam assignments. She was forced into taking this step. We were not even informed about her death. We demand justice," she said.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪‪+91 9999666555‬‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).