Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday hit back at Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their criticism of the newly formed government, stating, "How can they question the formation of a government in just one day, instead of looking at what they have done?"

"The Congress ruled for 15 years and the AAP ruled for 13. Instead of looking at what they did, how can they raise questions on one day of ours?" she said.

Emphasising the BJP's action after forming government in Delhi, she said, "We had a cabinet meeting on day one, immediately after taking the oath, and we cleared the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was blocked by AAP. We gave a benefit of Rs. 10 lakhs to the people of Delhi on the first day. They don't have any right to question us."

While targeting AAP & Congress, she added, "They should look after their party; there are many people who want to leave... They are worried that when the CAG report will be tabled in the House, records of a lot of people would be exposed."

She further emphasised the BJP's dedication to Delhi's welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We will worry about Delhi now, and Delhi will get its rights under the leadership of PM Modi," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, AAP leader Atishi took a dig over the BJP for not approving the scheme in the first cabinet meeting and said, "BJP had promised the women of Delhi that in the first cabinet meeting itself, they would pass the scheme in which women of Delhi would be getting Rs 2,500. Today, the new CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers took oath. In the evening at 7 pm, the first cabinet meeting took place. All the women of Delhi were expecting that scheme to be passed...the first day itself BJP started breaking their promises."

The BJP government in Delhi held a cabinet meeting led by CM Rekha Gupta. During the meeting, the cabinet approved two key decisions: the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the presentation of 14 pending CAG reports in the assembly. However, the cabinet remained silent on the eagerly anticipated 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana,' which aims to provide Rs 2,500 in monthly financial assistance to women in the state.

