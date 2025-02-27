‘They Should Work Towards This’: Kailash Gahlot On Najafgarh Constituency Name Change Proposal

New Delhi: BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot agreed to the demand of changing Delhi's Najafgarh assembly constituency name to Nahargarh and stated that if the people of the area want to change the name of the area, then everyone should work towards it.

Gahlot previously represented the Najafgarh constituency from 2015 to 2025 before winning from the Bijwasan constituency in 2025.

Speaking to ANI Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday, "If the residents of that place, express the wish that the name to be changed, then according to me the government, MLAs, ministers, all are working for the public, and they should work towards this (changing the name)..."

Earlier, BJP MLA from Najafgarh Neelam Pehalwan had presented the proposal of renaming her constituency to Nahargarh. While speaking in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, Pahalwan stated that during the reign of Shah Alam II, there was a lot of oppression in this area. She added that Raja Nahar Singh helped in merging the area back to the Delhi province during the 1857 revolt.

"You know that my constituency is from the rural areas of Delhi, and it borders three areas of Haryana. When the Mughal ruler, Emperor Shah Alam II, took control of Najafgarh, there was a lot of oppression in the region. During the 1857 revolt, Raja Nahar Singh fought and brought the Najafgarh area into the Delhi province," Pahalwan said on Thursday in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Furthermore, the Najafgarh MLA spoke to ANI and reiterated her demand and added that the voice of the people of Najafgarh is her voice and she will raise that in the house. "Najafgarh has fought a lot in the past, and the name of Najafgarh should be changed...The voice of the people of Najafgarh is my voice so I will raise their issue in the House", she added.

BJP MLA Anil Sharma also assured residents that he will push to rename Mohammadpur village in the RK Puram constituency as Madhavpuram. He stated that the proposal was previously passed by the municipal corporation but remained pending in the Assembly for a long time and is now set to be raised once again.