Ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted on Sunday that the party's Kerala leaders are "united" and "stand as one," driven by a common purpose.

His statement followed a meeting on Friday at 'Indira Bhawan,' where Congress' top leadership gathered with Kerala leaders for a brainstorming session to discuss strategy and plans for the upcoming assembly elections next year.

The meeting chaired by party senior leaders including Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor and AICC in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi, among others, were present at the meeting.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted the picture from the media byte by Kerala leaders after the meeting on his official Instagram handle with the caption, "They stand as one, united by the light of purpose ahead."

His post was accompanied by the hashtag 'Team Kerala'.

The nearly-three-hour meeting at the Congress's Indira Bhawan The nearly three-hour meeting at Congress's Indira Bhawan headquarters focused on discipline, unity, and strengthening the state organization.

During the meeting, Gandhi emphasised the importance of careful political strategy, urging leaders to avoid actions or statements that deviate from the party line, according to sources.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the need for discipline, unity, and filling vacant positions to strengthen the party's Kerala unit.

