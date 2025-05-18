New Delhi: Pakistani influencer Waqar Malik has taken to social media to call out Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his recent account of the India-Pakistan conflict ceasefire. In a viral video posted on May 16, he exposes the Pakistani leader’s narrative as a concocted tale – highlighting flaws and contradictions that question Islamabad’s strategic competence.

Sharif’s version begins with an early morning scene after Fajr prayers, where, he claims, he went for a swim taking his secure phone with him. While he was in the swimming pool, Army Chief General Asif Munir supposedly called him, informing that India had been “given a strong slap” and was now forced to ask for a ceasefire.

According to Sharif, he encouraged the military to accept this offer – calling it a moment worthy of respect and celebration.

But Malik sees through this theatrical portrayal. In his sharply worded critique, the influencer sarcastically mocks Sharif’s “early morning deal” made without any consultation with the Cabinet or Parliament.

“Now they have been caught. The whole game of these cunning players is exposed. Even the smartest make mistakes, and we are here to catch them,” he says, pointing to the unraveling of official narratives.

More damningly, Malik highlights a glaring inconsistency: Pakistan’s own narrative admits that India launched attacks on Sindh and Punjab nearly 12 hours after the ceasefire was supposedly agreed upon.

“If the ceasefire was real, why did India strike afterward?” he questions and ridicules the lack of strategic sense.

Malik directly blames Sharif’s hasty decision for the loss of Pakistani soldiers, including a squadron leader and several airmen, implying that the military was left hamstrung at a critical moment.

Turning the spotlight on Pakistan’s military shortcomings, he asserts the country failed to inflict any meaningful damage on India – using “the weakest missile available” while lacking a coherent response.

His biting commentary suggests that Pakistan’s leadership is out of touch with the realities of modern warfare and diplomatic negotiation.

Adding to the skepticism, Malik points out the timing of US President Donald Trump’s statement about the ceasefire – half an hour after the Pakistani claims – implying that the ceasefire was not India’s initiative but rather a directive from the United States, further eroding Sharif’s credibility.

Waqar Malik’s expose paints a picture of a leadership scrambling to mask defeat, making impulsive decisions and spinning a narrative that does not hold up to scrutiny. Far from being a moment of Pakistani strength, the ceasefire story reveals deep strategic weakness and poor crisis management.

Malik’s revelations have sparked conversations across Pakistan, urging citizens and officials alike to rethink their approach in the face of mounting challenges. The political analyst’s voice is a clear call for accountability and realism amidst the fog of conflict and propaganda.