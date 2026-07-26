/They were barely 20. Today, they are Kargil legends: Meet 4 Param Vir Chakra recipients of Operation Vijay

Operation Vijay, commonly known as the Kargil War, produced countless stories of extraordinary courage; the battle at 16,000 feet above sea level at multiple sectors like Batalik, Khalubar, Drass, Mushkoh Valley, Kaksar, gave 4 Param Vir Chakras, 9 Mahavir Chakras, and 55 Vir Charkas, but these four young soldiers stood out for their unmatched bravery on some of the toughest battlefields in the Himalayas. They were all in their early 20s, or even younger, when they fought at icy peaks that changed the course of the war.
For their exceptional courage, Subedar Major Honorary Captain (Retd.) (then Grenadier) Yogendra Singh Yadav, Subedar Major and Honorary Captain (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar, Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey were awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest wartime gallantry award.
The Param Vir Chakra (PVC) is India's highest military decoration (in wartime) awarded for displaying the most conspicuous bravery, supreme valor, or self-sacrifice. It is the military equivalent of the Medal of Honor in the United States or the Victoria Cross in the United Kingdom.
India has 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, including four from Operation Vijay.
At just 19 years of age, then Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav became the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient in Indian history.
On the night of July 3–4, 1999, Yadav volunteered to lead the Ghatak Commando Platoon during the assault on Tiger Hill in the Drass sector. His team had to climb an almost vertical, snow-covered cliff at an altitude of around 16,500 feet to reach heavily defended Pakistani bunkers.
As he climbed ahead of his comrades to fix ropes for the assault, the platoon came under intense enemy fire. The platoon commander and two senior soldiers were killed, leaving the mission in grave danger.
Despite suffering multiple bullet wounds in his shoulder and abdomen, Yadav refused to stop. Crawling forward through continuous firing, he reached the first enemy bunker, threw a grenade and fought hand-to-hand, killing four enemy soldiers. He then joined the attack on the second bunker with the few surviving members of his team.
Although he was shot multiple times, hit by grenade shrapnel and severely injured, Yadav survived by pretending to be dead when enemy troops searched the area. Later, he managed to crawl back and relay vital information about enemy positions to his commanding officer. His bravery helped create the opening that eventually enabled the 18 Grenadiers to capture Tiger Hill.
Rifleman Sanjay Kumar was 23 years old when he displayed exceptional courage during the battle for Area Flat Top of Point 4875 in the Mushkoh Valley on July 4, 1999.
He volunteered to serve as the leading scout for his company's assault on enemy-held positions. As Indian troops climbed towards the objective, they were pinned down by heavy machine-gun fire from a bunker about 150 metres away.
Seeing the attack come to a halt, Kumar charged directly towards the bunker through relentless enemy fire. Even after being shot in the chest and forearm, he kept moving forward.
Reaching the bunker, he engaged the enemy in close combat and killed three Pakistani soldiers. Without pausing despite heavy blood loss, he noticed another enemy bunker and immediately launched another attack. The surprised enemy troops abandoned their Universal Machine Gun (UMG) while retreating.
Kumar seized the weapon and used it against the fleeing enemy soldiers, helping his unit capture the objective. Despite his serious injuries, he refused to be evacuated until Area Flat Top had been completely secured.
Captain Vikram Batra was just 24 years old when he became one of the most celebrated heroes of the Kargil War.
Known by the codename "Sher Shah", he first led the successful assault on Point 5140 on June 20, 1999. Leading his men up a steep cliff at nearly 17,000 feet, he personally attacked enemy positions, threw grenades and killed three enemy soldiers in close combat.
After capturing the peak without losing a single soldier from his assault team, he radioed his famous success signal that would become synonymous with the Kargil victory, "Yeh Dil Maange More!"
Again on July 7, 1999, Captain Batra volunteered for another dangerous mission to capture Point 4875 in the Drass sector.
During intense close-quarter fighting, he killed five enemy soldiers. While rescuing a wounded junior officer by pulling him behind a boulder, Captain Batra exposed himself to enemy fire and was fatally hit by a sniper's bullet and artillery shrapnel.
Inspired by his sacrifice, his men went on to capture the remaining enemy positions and secure Point 4875. The peak was later officially renamed Batra Top in his honour.
Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey was 24 years old when he led one of the most daring assaults of the Kargil War.
Long before the conflict, during his Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, he had famously said he wanted to join the Army because "I want to win the Param Vir Chakra."
On the night of July 2–3, 1999, his battalion, 1/11 Gorkha Rifles, was tasked with capturing the strategically important Khalubar Ridge in the Batalik sector, located at nearly 16,000 feet.
As his troops came under heavy machine-gun and mortar fire from multiple enemy bunkers, Captain Pandey realised waiting until daylight would put his men at even greater risk.
Armed with his rifle and Kukri, and shouting the Gorkha battle cry, "Jai Maha Kali, Aayo Gorkhali!", he led the charge. He destroyed the first bunker, killing two enemy soldiers, and then moved on to attack the next positions despite suffering gunshot wounds to his shoulder and legs.
Refusing to slow down, he led his platoon in clearing a third bunker before advancing towards the fourth. As he threw a final grenade into the enemy position, he was struck in the forehead by machine-gun fire. His final words to his men were "Na Chhodnu" ("Don't spare them").
His fearless assault destroyed the enemy stronghold and secured Khalubar Top, playing a crucial role in India's victory during Operation Vijay.
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