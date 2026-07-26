/They were barely 20. Today, they are Kargil legends: Meet 4 Param Vir Chakra recipients of Operation Vijay

Operation Vijay, commonly known as the Kargil War, produced countless stories of extraordinary courage; the battle at 16,000 feet above sea level at multiple sectors like Batalik, Khalubar, Drass, Mushkoh Valley, Kaksar, gave 4 Param Vir Chakras, 9 Mahavir Chakras, and 55 Vir Charkas, but these four young soldiers stood out for their unmatched bravery on some of the toughest battlefields in the Himalayas. They were all in their early 20s, or even younger, when they fought at icy peaks that changed the course of the war.