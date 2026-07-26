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  • /They were barely 20. Today, they are Kargil legends: Meet 4 Param Vir Chakra recipients of Operation Vijay

They were barely 20. Today, they are Kargil legends: Meet 4 Param Vir Chakra recipients of Operation Vijay

India has 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, including four from Operation Vijay. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
They were barely 20. Today, they are Kargil legends: Meet 4 Param Vir Chakra recipients of Operation Vijay
Image Credit: @adgpi

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